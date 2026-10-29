Which Is the Largest Firecracker Factory in India? Check Top 5 Firecracker Manufacturers
Which is the largest firecracker factory in India? Know why Sivakasi is called the Fireworks Capital of India and read about the largest and oldest firecracker manufacturers.
India’s firecracker industry is closely associated with Diwali and other celebrations. But which place is known as the country’s biggest firecracker manufacturing hub, and which companies operate in this industry? Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district is known as the Fireworks Capital of India. The town has a large concentration of fireworks manufacturers and supplies products to markets across the country. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Is the Largest Firecracker Factory in India?
Sivakasi is known as India’s largest firecracker manufacturing hub. It is home to numerous fireworks companies including Standard Fireworks, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and Ayyan Fireworks. Standard Fireworks is one of India’s biggest fireworks manufacturers in this industry.
Where Is India’s Largest Firecracker Manufacturing Hub Located?
Sivakasi is located in Virudhunagar district in southern Tamil Nadu. It has become a major industrial centre for fireworks and safety matches.
Why Is Sivakasi Called the Fireworks Capital of India?
Sivakasi is known by this name because of its extensive fireworks manufacturing network and its contribution to India’s fireworks market. The town has developed a specialised industrial ecosystem which includes manufacturers, suppliers and businesses involved in packaging and distribution. The fireworks industry is also an important source of employment in the whole region.
Which Is the Oldest Firecracker Company in Sivakasi?
Sivakasi’s fireworks industry dates back to the early 20th century. National Fireworks is associated with the early development of the industry. It was established in 1923. Sri Kaliswari Fireworks is another established name in the town’s fireworks history.
How Many Firecracker Factories Are There in Sivakasi?
Sivakasi and its surrounding areas have a large network of fireworks manufacturing units. According to sources there are around 1,220 factories in the Sivakasi area.
What Is Sivakasi Famous For Besides Firecrackers?
Sivakasi is also known for its safety-match and printing industries. These businesses have contributed to the town’s industrial development and created a network of supporting services.
Fireworks Capital of India
|Aspect
|Key Information
|Fireworks Capital
|Sivakasi (Virudhunagar district, southern Tamil Nadu)
|Number of Factories
|Approximately 1,220 units across Sivakasi and surrounding regions
|Major Manufacturers
|Standard Fireworks, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks, Ayyan Fireworks
|Oldest Established Company
|National Fireworks (established in 1923)
|Largest Manufacturer
|Standard Fireworks
|Other Major Industries
|Safety matches and printing services
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