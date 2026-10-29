Which Is the Largest Firecracker Factory in India? Check Top 5 Firecracker Manufacturers

India’s firecracker industry is closely associated with Diwali and other celebrations. But which place is known as the country’s biggest firecracker manufacturing hub, and which companies operate in this industry? Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu’s Virudhunagar district is known as the Fireworks Capital of India. The town has a large concentration of fireworks manufacturers and supplies products to markets across the country. Keep reading to know in detail. Which Is the Largest Firecracker Factory in India? Sivakasi is known as India’s largest firecracker manufacturing hub. It is home to numerous fireworks companies including Standard Fireworks, Sri Kaliswari Fireworks and Ayyan Fireworks. Standard Fireworks is one of India’s biggest fireworks manufacturers in this industry. Where Is India’s Largest Firecracker Manufacturing Hub Located?

Sivakasi is located in Virudhunagar district in southern Tamil Nadu. It has become a major industrial centre for fireworks and safety matches. Why Is Sivakasi Called the Fireworks Capital of India? Sivakasi is known by this name because of its extensive fireworks manufacturing network and its contribution to India’s fireworks market. The town has developed a specialised industrial ecosystem which includes manufacturers, suppliers and businesses involved in packaging and distribution. The fireworks industry is also an important source of employment in the whole region. Which Is the Oldest Firecracker Company in Sivakasi? Sivakasi’s fireworks industry dates back to the early 20th century. National Fireworks is associated with the early development of the industry. It was established in 1923. Sri Kaliswari Fireworks is another established name in the town’s fireworks history.