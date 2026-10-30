School Holiday Today: Will Schools Remain Closed on October 31 Due to Heavy Rain? Check State-Wise Updates

School Holiday October 31, 2026: Many parts of India are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds on Saturday, October 31, as the end of Cyclone Arnab continues to influence weather conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rainfall over parts of central, eastern, southern and northeastern India, while Delhi-NCR, Haryana and parts of Uttar Pradesh may also receive showers. However, there is no nationwide announcement declaring October 31 a school holiday due to rain. School closures are being decided by state and district administrations depending on local weather conditions, waterlogging and safety concerns. Students and parents should therefore check the latest notice issued by their district administration or school before assuming that schools will remain closed.

Odisha School Holiday October 31: Ganjam, Gajapati Schools Closed Ganjam and Gajapati are among the districts where school closures have been extended due to adverse weather. In Ganjam, the district administration has ordered Anganwadi centres, schools, degree colleges, technical institutions and university departments to remain closed until October 31 amid heavy rainfall, flooding and waterlogging. Gajapati has also extended the closure of schools until October 31. Chhattisgarh School Holiday October 31: Schools Closed in Several Districts Several districts of Chhattisgarh have announced school closures through Saturday, October 31, as heavy rainfall and waterlogging continue in parts of the state. The remnant of Cyclone Arnab weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area over central Chhattisgarh and adjoining Odisha on October 29. IMD forecasts indicate continued rainfall activity over Chhattisgarh on October 31, with thunderstorms and lightning possible in some areas.

Delhi-NCR School Holiday October 31: Will Schools Be Closed? Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh are likely to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on October 31, according to the latest weather forecast. However, the forecast does not indicate a specific heavy-rainfall or thunderstorm warning for Delhi-NCR on Saturday. As of the latest available updates, no blanket rain-related school holiday has been announced for Delhi-NCR for October 31. Schools may issue their own advisories depending on local weather and transportation conditions. Uttar Pradesh School Holiday October 31: Check District Updates Parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience rainfall on October 31. There is currently no statewide school closure announcement for October 31 based on the available reports. District administrations could issue separate orders if rainfall, waterlogging or unsafe road conditions affect school operations.

Students in cities such as Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj and Noida should follow their school and district-level announcements. Bihar School Holiday October 31: Heavy Rain Alert Bihar is also expected to receive rainfall on October 31. The IMD has forecast isolated to scattered rainfall, following an intense spell of rain in parts of the state. However, no statewide school closure has been confirmed for October 31. Parents should monitor district administration notices, particularly in areas experiencing waterlogging or intense rainfall. Jharkhand School Holiday October 31: Are Schools Closed? Jharkhand is expected to receive isolated to scattered rainfall on Saturday. Earlier in the week, schools in districts including Ranchi, East Singhbhum, West Singhbhum and Simdega were ordered to remain closed due to rainfall linked to Cyclone Arnab. Those earlier orders, however, do not automatically mean that schools will remain closed on October 31.

Parents should wait for a fresh district-level order or school communication before treating October 31 as a holiday. Andhra Pradesh School Holiday October 31: Check Local Orders Earlier cyclone-related school closures were announced in several Andhra Pradesh districts. However, these orders were linked to the cyclone's earlier impact and should not automatically be treated as a closure for October 31. West Bengal School Holiday October 31: Rain Expected Parts of West Bengal are likely to receive rainfall on October 31. The latest weather reports indicate that rainfall should become more scattered, although some areas may continue to experience unsettled weather. An orange alert has recently been issued for several parts of West Bengal, including Murshidabad, Howrah, Hooghly, Kolkata and North and South 24 Parganas, amid heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds. There is no statewide school holiday confirmed for October 31 at present. Parents should check local administration updates.