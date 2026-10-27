The wait for the 24th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana will end today, October 30, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi grants funds to farmers at an event in Bhildi in Gujarat's Banaskantha district, starting 10 am. Today, he will transfer Rs 2,000 each directly into the bank accounts of 9.34 crore eligible farmers. The government will release a total of Rs 18,680 crore under the scheme. Under this scheme, eligible farmers will get ₹2000 directly in their bank accounts. But will every farmer get this amount? No, the farmers whose e-KYC, Aadhar linking or land verification are still pending can face the problem, and they may face payment delays. So, let’s explore this article and know about the PM Kisan 24th Instalment Date, its eligibility, and how to check your payment status.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agriculture INDIA (@agrigoi) PM Kisan 24th Instalment 2026: Key Details Here is the details about the 24th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi in 2026 given below in the table: Aspects Details Scheme name PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 24th instalment date 30 October 2026 Amount per instalment ₹2,000 Annual financial assistance ₹6,000 Payment method Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Expected beneficiaries Around 9.34 crore Official website pmkisan.gov.in The India government has scheduled the date of 24th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana on 30th October 2026. Farmers who meet the eligibility criteria will receive the amount of ₹2000 in their bank accounts. What Is PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana?

PM Kishan Samman Nidhi Yogana is a central sector scheme of Government of India which is launched by Indian Prime MInister Narendra Modi on February 2019 and implemented with effect from December 1, 2018. As per Digital India, “ The scheme aims to provide financial assistance to landholding farmer families across the country, subject to certain exclusion criteria, to enable them to take care of expenses related to agriculture, allied activities and domestic needs. Under the scheme, an amount of ₹ 6,000/- per year is transferred in three equal instalments of ₹ 2,000/-, viz. (April–July, August–November, and December–March) each financial year, directly into the farmers’ bank accounts through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) mode. PM-KISAN is a technology-driven IT solution for transferring direct benefits into the aadhaar seeded beneficiaries’ bank accounts through the aadhaar-enabled payment system. The states/UTs identify and verify the beneficiaries under the scheme as per the operational guidelines of the scheme.”

This scheme aims to provide the financial helps to farmers and they can meet their agricultural expenses, including cost of seeds, fertilisers,and other farming requirements The government has continued the scheme for the 2026–27 to 2030–31 period, with a total financial outlay of ₹3.15 lakh crore. Who Is Eligible for the PM Kisan 24th Instalment? This is very important for every farmer to know about their eligibility, whether they are eligible to get the benefit of PM Kisan installment or not. Here, you can see, whether you are eligible or not: You are part of an eligible landholding farmer family.

Your land ownership details are correctly recorded and verified.

Your Aadhaar details are linked as required under the scheme.

Your bank account is eligible to receive the payment.

Your e-KYC has been completed.

You do not fall under the scheme's exclusion categories.

To verify the eligible status, both Central Government and State Government get verified all the farmers eligibility on their own. Important: Even if you received an earlier instalment, you should check your current beneficiary status. Payments may be withheld if verification issues or suspected eligibility violations are found. Who Will Not Get the ₹2,000 Instalment for the 24th PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi? Some farmers are not included for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme due to the following reasons: 1. Those family whose land is held by an institutions are not included. 2. Thise who have some constitutional post are also not get the installment or they are excluded from this scheme. 3. Those who belong from former minister, MPs orMLAs, or any specified office holdesr also will not get the installment of PM Kisan.

4. Those who have any government jobs, they will also not the installment. 5. Those who have paid income tax in the last assessment year ara also not eligible for this scheme. The exclusion rules apply according to the official scheme guidelines. Farmers should check the rules applicable to their family before assuming that they qualify. How to Check PM Kisan 24th Instalment Status? Farmers can check their beneficiary details online without visiting a government office. Follow these steps: Visit the official website: To check Your status Select the Know Your Status option, or directly clic on the links, you will be redirected to the official website. Enter your PM Kisan registration number. Complete the captcha or verification process shown on the screen. Enter the OTP if requested. Check your beneficiary details, payment information and pending requirements.

If you cannot find your registration number, use the registration-number lookup option available on the official portal, if displayed. Check the information carefully. If the portal shows a pending verification or another issue, follow the instructions provided or contact your local agriculture office or Common Service Centre (CSC). PM Kisan e-KYC: Complete It Before the Instalment To get the installment of PM Kisan, completing e-KYC is the most important step. Farmers who have not completed e-KYC must do it before 30th October, 2026. Here are the steps, how you can complete the verification process of e-KYC of PM Kisan scheme. There are following three modes of eKYC available to the farmers of the PMKISAN scheme: 1. OTP Based e-KYC (available on PM-KISAN Portal and Mobile App) To execute, OTP based eKYC, the farmer is required to have Aadhaar linked

active mobile number. For this follow the given steps: Visit the PM-KISAN portal Click on e-KYC (on the top right corner of the website) Enter your Aadhaar number and complete your eKYC after submitting your OTP 2. Biometric based e-KYC (available at Common Service Centres (CSCs) and State Seva Kendra (SSKs)) This facility has been made available to over 4 lakh Common service Centres, and various State Seva Kendras across the country to provide the services at the doorsteps/neighbourhood of the farmers. For this follow the given steps: Visit your nearest CSC/SSK with your Aadhaar Card and Aadhaar linked mobile number The CSC/SSK operator will assist the farmer in performing biometric authentication using Aadhaar-based verification 3. Face authentication-based e-KYC (available on PM KISAN Mobile app which is used by millions of farmers)

The farmer can also do the eKYC through their mobile at their own convenience. This is the most innovative and hassle-free way of doing eKYC. The steps are given below: Download the PM-KISAN mobile app and Aadhaar Face RD app from the Google Play Store Open the app and login through your PM-KISAN registered mobile number Land on the beneficiary status page If eKYC status is “No”, click on the eKYC, then enter your Aadhaar number and give your consent to scan your face After successfully scanning your face, eKYC is completed Why Can Your PM Kisan Payment Be Delayed? A confirmed instalment date does not mean the money will reach every registered farmer's account automatically. Certain issues may prevent or delay payment. The main reasons include: Pending e-KYC: Identity verification has not been completed.

Aadhaar-related issues: Aadhaar details are missing, incorrect or not properly linked as required.

Bank account problems: Incorrect account information or issues with Aadhaar seeding and payment processing.

Pending land verification: Land records have not been verified by the concerned authorities.

Eligibility concerns: The department has flagged the beneficiary's details for further verification.

Incorrect personal details: A mismatch in the name or other records may require correction.