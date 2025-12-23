Top 10 Government Schemes for Farmers in India | National Farmers Day 2025

National Farmers Day (Kisan Diwas) is celebrated in India every year on 23rd December. It is being celebrated on the birth anniversary of late Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. This day is celebrated to honor the contributions of farmers and to raise awareness about the government schemes that empower them. Agriculture is the primary sector in the Indian economy. It is not just a livelihood but the lifeline of the country, with millions depending on it for survival and prosperity. The Government of India runs several schemes for the farmers to support this sector. These schemes offer direct income support, crop insurance, subsidised credit, infrastructure help, and more. Let’s explore the top 10 government schemes for farmers in India in 2025. Top 10 Government Schemes for Farmers in India (2025)

Scheme Name Launch Year PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi 2018 Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) 2016 Kisan Credit Card (KCC) 1998 PM-KUSUM Scheme 2019 Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) 2020 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan 2019 Soil Health Card Scheme 2015 Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) 2015 Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana (PMKSY) 2015 e-NAM (National Agriculture Market) 2016 PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi is one of the most impactful farmer welfare schemes. It provides direct income support of ₹6,000 annually to eligible small and marginal farmers. The amount is transferred directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiary farmers in three installments of ₹2,000 via DBT. Benefits:

The farmers, regardless of their landholdings, get the benefits out of this scheme.

Enhances farmer liquidity, meaning, the farmer will be available with more cash that he could spend according to his choices. Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) This is a crop insurance scheme which protects farmers against crop losses due to natural calamities, pests, and diseases. It offers coverage from sowing to post-harvest, reducing risk and stabilising income. Key Highlights: Affordable premiums for farmers for Rabi and Kharif crops.

Comprehensive coverage: the scheme covers losses due to natural disasters, pest attack, and diseases. Post-harvest losses are also covered.

Timely Compensation: The scheme aims to provide claims within two months of the harvest. Kisan Credit Card (KCC) The KCC scheme provides farmers with timely and affordable credit for agricultural and allied activities. The scheme aims to provide farmers with flexible and simple procedure to be followed for getting easy credit. It helps in getting subsidised loans to the farmers for agriculture and allied activities such as:

Post-harvest expenses

Short-term requirement for cultivation of crops

Working capital to maintain farming assets

For personal consumption of the farming household PM-KUSUM Scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthaan Mahabhiyan (PM-KUSUM) helps farmers install solar pumps and set up solar power projects on their barren/fallow land. The scheme was launched to de-dieselisation of the farming sector and increase the income. The Scheme has the objective of increasing solar capacity up to 34,800 MW by March 2026. Features: Central Government will provide subsidy of 30% or 50% to install standalone solar pumps

Farmers can install grid-connected solar power plants of 2MW capacity under the scheme on their barren/ fallow land. Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF) Through interest subvention and financial support, the AIF will offer a medium-to-long term debt financing facility for investment in feasible projects for community farming assets and post-harvest management infrastructure.

Who is Eligible? Farmer Producers Organizations (FPOs)

Joint Liability Groups (JLG)

Self Help Groups (SHGs)

Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS)

Marketing Cooperative Societies

Agri-entrepreneurs and Startups

Farmers

Public-Private Partnership projects Pradhan Mantri Kisan Maan-Dhan Yojana The Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare introduced this Central Sector Scheme in 2019 to offer social security and elder protection to all land-owning Small and Marginal Farmers (SMFs). According to the land registries of the relevant State or UT, any SMF who is between the ages of 18 and 40 and has up to two hectares of cultivable land is eligible for the scheme. Features: After reaching 60 years of age, the minimum assured pension is Rs. 3,000 per month.

Contributory and voluntary pension plan: Depending on the age at which a farmer enters the plan, their monthly contributions to the pension fund might range from Rs. 55 to Rs. 200.

Family Pension: Only 50% of the subscriber's pension will be given to the spouse in the event of the subscriber's death.

Soil Health Card Scheme To provide all farmers with soil health cards every three years.

To improve nitrogen use efficiency through the development and promotion of soil test-based nutrient management.

To identify the specific type of soil and offer suggestions for its improvement. Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) PKVY is a component of the National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture's (NMSA) Soil Health Management (SHM) component.

The program's goal is to encourage and support organic farming, which will enhance soil health.

Encourage the implementation of the Participatory Guarantee System (PGS) for India, a mutually trusting, locally applicable organic certification that involves both producers and consumers.

The "Third Party Certification" system is not used by PGS-India.