APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Hall Ticket at apsc.nic.in, Exam on Jan 4

By Mohd Salman
Dec 23, 2025, 18:25 IST

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: APSC has released the Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on December 23, 2025. Candidates appearing for the January 4, 2026, OMR-based exam can download their hall tickets from apsc.nic.in. The recruitment aims to fill 20 vacancies under Advt. No. 30/2025.  

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on December 23, 2025. The hall ticket has been released on the official website of APSC, apsc.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully applied for Advt. No. 30/2025, dated 08/09/2025 vacancies, can now download their admit card by providing their application number and date of birth after visiting the official website, apsc.nic.in

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

The APSC Grade 4 Admit Card download link is active at apsc.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's roll number, registration number, examination centre name and address, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025.

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 PDF Download

Click Here

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: Overview

APSC has activated the link to download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates can download it by providing the registration number

Feature

Details

Organization

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

Post Name

Grade IV

Total Vacancies

20 Posts

Admit Card Release Date

December 23, 2025

Exam Date

January 4, 2026

Exam Mode

OMR Based (Offline)

Official Website

apsc.nic.in

How to Download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.
  • On the homepage click on “Call letters/Admit Cards”
  • Now click on the link titled “Download Admit Card for Grade-IV Screening Test under Advt No. 30/2025”
  • Now enter the details, such as registration number and password.
  • Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
  • Verify the details and take a printout of exam day.

Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

