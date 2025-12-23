APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Hall Ticket at apsc.nic.in, Exam on Jan 4

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on December 23, 2025. The hall ticket has been released on the official website of APSC, apsc.nic.in.

Candidates who have successfully applied for Advt. No. 30/2025, dated 08/09/2025 vacancies, can now download their admit card by providing their application number and date of birth after visiting the official website, apsc.nic.in

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link

The APSC Grade 4 Admit Card download link is active at apsc.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's roll number, registration number, examination centre name and address, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025.