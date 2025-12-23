APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Out: Download Hall Ticket at apsc.nic.in, Exam on Jan 4

APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: The Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) released the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on December 23, 2025. The hall ticket has been released on the official website of APSC, apsc.nic.in.
Candidates who have successfully applied for Advt. No. 30/2025, dated 08/09/2025 vacancies, can now download their admit card by providing their application number and date of birth after visiting the official website, apsc.nic.in
APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 Direct Download Link
The APSC Grade 4 Admit Card download link is active at apsc.nic.in. The written exam is scheduled to be conducted on January 4, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate's roll number, registration number, examination centre name and address, shift timings, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025.
APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 PDF Download
APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025: Overview
APSC has activated the link to download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 on its official website, apsc.nic.in. Candidates can download it by providing the registration number
Feature
Details
Organization
Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)
Post Name
Grade IV
Total Vacancies
20 Posts
Admit Card Release Date
December 23, 2025
Exam Date
January 4, 2026
Exam Mode
OMR Based (Offline)
Official Website
apsc.nic.in
How to Download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025?
Candidates can download the APSC Grade 4 Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, apsc.nic.in.
- On the homepage click on “Call letters/Admit Cards”
- Now click on the link titled “Download Admit Card for Grade-IV Screening Test under Advt No. 30/2025”
- Now enter the details, such as registration number and password.
- Admit Card will be displayed on the screen
- Verify the details and take a printout of exam day.
