What is CNAP? Know all about the spam-fighting feature by TRAI here!

To combat spam and prevent fraud in India, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has started rolling out a network-based caller identification system (CNAP). This service is aimed to reduce the spam and fraudulent activities that has gained surged significantly in the past year. What is CNAP? CNAP stands for Calling Name Presentation, it is a feature that allows users to identify an unknown caller. This feature is touted to be helpful in identifying the caller so as to prevent spam and fraud. #TRAI has issued its response to DoT’s back-reference on the proposal to display the caller’s name on phone screens—even if the number isn’t saved. This feature, called Calling Name Presentation (#CNAP), aims to improve caller ID.

— TRAI (@TRAI) October 28, 2025



How CNAP works? CNAP is a network-based service and it works by fetching the name of the caller directly from the KYC records present with the telecom companies. The identification is based on the Aadhaar details of the person on whose name the SIM is registered. When was the CNAP Framework approved? CNAP framework was approved by TRAI in October 2025, and it is currently being rolled out in phases across India. It is expected that the rollout will be completed across India by March or April 2026. Which Telecom Operators Support the CNAP service? All major telecom operators, including Jio, Airtel, VI, and BSNL, support the CNAP service and are actively rolling it out across telecom circles in a phased manner. How to activate the CNAP service on mobile? The CNAP service will be enabled by default for all users by March or April 2026. For those circles where the feature is rolling out, you can check the status of your CNAP activation by dialling *#31# from the dial pad of your phone. If you receive the status as caller id defaults to not restricted, then CNAP is active on your number.