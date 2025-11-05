UP Board 10th Exam Date Sheet 2026: Download OFFICIAL UPMSP Class 10 Time Table PDF

Up Board 10th Date Sheet 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has officially released the UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 on its website — upmsp.edu.in. The complete and detailed timetable for Class 10 board exams is now available in this article, along with the direct link to download the UP Board 10th Date Sheet 2026 PDF. According to the official schedule, the UP Board High School Exams 2026 will be conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2026, across thousands of examination centres in Uttar Pradesh. The exams will be held in two shifts — Morning (8:30 AM to 11:45 AM) and Evening (2:00 PM to 5:15 PM). Students can scroll down to check the subject-wise UP Board 10th exam schedule, important instructions, and the official PDF download link. #upboardpryj #BoardExams2025 pic.twitter.com/RqPjVJheFd — Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (@upboardpryj) November 5, 2025

UP Board Class 10 Exam 2026: Key Highlights The UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 has been officially released by the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). Students can check the key details of the examination schedule, timings, and official updates in the table below. Particulars Details Board Name Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Exam Name UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination 2026 Academic Session 2025–26 Exam Start Date February 18, 2026 Exam End Date March 10, 2026 Shifts Morning (8:30 AM – 11:45 AM) and Evening (2:00 PM – 5:15 PM) Date Sheet Release Status Released Official Website www.upmsp.edu.in UP Board High School (Class 10) Examination 2026 Schedule Here is the UP Board 10th exam timetable 2026.

Day & Date Time Subject & Question Paper Code Wednesday, 18 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Hindi Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Elementary Hindi Thursday, 19 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Computer Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Social Science Friday, 20 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Home Science (only for girls, and boys who did not take Drawing) Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Commerce (only for boys who did not take Home Science) Saturday, 21 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM English Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Elementary Agriculture, Health Care, Automobile, Solar System, Beauty & Wellness, IT/ITeS, Mobile Repairing, Electrical, Retail Trade (Business Studies) Monday, 23 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Mathematics Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Human Science Tuesday, 24 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Science Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Gujarati, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Kashmiri, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali Wednesday, 25 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Sanskrit Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Music (Vocal) Thursday, 26 February 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Commerce Saturday, 7 March 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Urdu Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Drawing, Painting Monday, 9 March 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Music (Instrumental) Tuesday, 10 March 2026 Morning: 8:30 AM – 11:45 AM Pali, Arabic, Farsi Evening: 2:00 PM – 5:15 PM Agriculture

Download UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Students can easily download the official date sheet PDF from the UPMSP portal by following these steps: Visit the official website: https://upmsp.edu.in On the homepage, look for the “Important Information & Downloads” section. Click on the link titled “UP Board High School and Intermediate Time Table 2026”. The PDF file of the UP Board 10th and 12th Date Sheet 2026 will open on your screen. Download and take a printout for future reference. Click Here to Download UP Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Important Instructions for Students Students appearing for the UP Board Class 10 Exams 2026 must carefully follow the guidelines issued by UPMSP to ensure smooth and fair conduct of examinations. Some of the key instructions are listed below:

Report to the exam centre at least 30 minutes before the exam starts.

Carry your admit card, school ID, and stationery items.

Electronic devices such as mobile phones or smartwatches are strictly prohibited.

Follow the subject sequence and time shift carefully as per your admit card.

Stay updated with any circulars on the official UPMSP website. Preparation Tips After UP Board 10th Time Table 2026 Release With the UP Board 10th Date Sheet 2026 now released, students should start planning their revision strategy according to the exam sequence. A smart and organized approach can help improve accuracy and confidence during the final exams. Follow these tips to make the most of your preparation time: Make a Day-Wise Study Plan

Plan your study schedule according to the exam timetable and the weightage of each subject. Allocate more time to difficult topics and revise regularly.

Solve Previous Years’ Question Papers

Practice past UP Board 10th question papers to understand the exam pattern, commonly asked questions, and difficulty level. Revise Key Concepts

Focus on important formulas, definitions, diagrams, and concepts from NCERT and reference books. Avoid starting new chapters at this stage. Attempt Mock Tests and Self-Assessments

Take timed mock tests to improve speed, accuracy, and exam temperament. Analyze your performance and work on weak areas. Use Gap Days Between Exams Wisely

Utilize the days between exams for focused revision of the next subject. Avoid learning entirely new topics; instead, consolidate important points and practice problem areas. Prioritize Challenging Subjects

Identify subjects or topics you find difficult and revise them multiple times. Strengthening weak areas can boost overall scores.