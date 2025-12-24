School Holiday on December 25, 2025: Schools Closed in THESE States Due to Weather and Christmas Festival

School holidays on December 25, 2025 (tomorrow) have become an important topic for students, parents, and teachers across India due to changing weather conditions, Christmas celebrations, and state-wise government decisions. While several states have announced school holidays tomorrow because of severe cold or winter vacations, others have decided to keep schools open with special academic or cultural programmes. In states like Uttar Pradesh, there is no school holiday on December 25, as schools will observe Good Governance Day with compulsory student participation. Meanwhile, in many regions, winter vacations have already started or are scheduled around this period. This article offers a clear state-wise update on school holiday tomorrow, helping parents and students stay informed about closures, vacations, and school activities on December 25, 2025.

Uttar Pradesh School Holiday 2025 Schools across Uttar Pradesh will remain open on December 25, 2025, as announced by the state Education Department. This year, December 25 will not be a Christmas holiday for schools. Instead, schools have been asked to organise special programmes to mark the birth centenary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Activities like speeches and cultural events will be held, and student attendance will be compulsory. Earlier, December 25 was a school holiday in Uttar Pradesh. Now, the day is observed as Good Governance Day, so schools will celebrate it with educational activities instead of a holiday. Bihar School Holiday 2025 Due to severe cold, the Samastipur district administration has announced school holidays to protect children’s health.

Classes affected: Class 1 to 8

Holiday till: December 27, 2025

The order applies to government and private schools, pre-schools, and anganwadi centres.

Only academic activities are suspended during this period.

The official notification has been issued by District Magistrate Roshan Kushwaha.

Students and parents can check the Rajasthan School Holiday Schedule for December 2025 below. This table gives a clear view of important holidays and helps in planning study time and winter vacations in advance. Date Day Holiday Reason 19 December 2025 Friday State-level Teachers' Conference 20 December 2025 Saturday State-level Teachers' Conference 21 December 2025 Sunday Weekly Holiday 25 December 2025 Thursday Christmas 27 December 2025 Saturday Guru Govind Singh Jayanti 25 December 2025 – 5 January 2026 — Winter Vacation Tamil Nadu School Holiday 2025 Tamil Nadu schools will observe winter holidays after the completion of half-yearly examinations. This break gives students time to relax, celebrate festivals, and prepare for the next term before schools reopen.

Event Official Dates Half-Yearly Exams End December 23, 2025 Winter Vacation Starts December 24, 2025 Total Duration 12 Days Schools Reopen On January 5, 2026 Delhi School Holiday 2025 Schools in Delhi will remain closed from December 22 to December 27, 2025 due to cold weather and Christmas holidays. This break has been given to protect students from harsh winter conditions. Although the main winter vacation in Delhi usually begins in January, some schools may continue classes in online or hybrid mode because of poor air quality. This step helps students stay safe while learning from home. Parents and students are advised to follow school notices for the latest updates. Know more: Delhi School Winter Vacation 2025-26 Dates Kerala Christmas Vacation 2025–26: Official Schedule

The Kerala General Education Department has announced the official Christmas and New Year vacation for schools across the state. This holiday break allows students to celebrate Christmas and welcome the New Year with their families. As per the schedule, schools in Kerala will remain closed from December 24, 2025, and will reopen on January 5, 2026. The extended vacation covers both Christmas and New Year celebrations. Details Dates Schools Closed From December 24, 2025 Schools Reopen On January 5, 2026 Occasion Covered Christmas & New Year Punjab Winter Vacation 2025–26 The Punjab government has officially announced winter holidays for all schools across the state. This decision has been taken to protect students from the cold weather and to ensure their health and safety during the winter season.

According to the official notice, the winter vacation in Punjab schools will begin on December 22, 2025, and will continue until January 10, 2026. During this period, students will get a long break to rest, enjoy time with family, and revise their studies. These winter holidays will apply to all government and private schools in Punjab. Parents and students are advised to keep checking school notices and official updates for any changes related to weather conditions or school reopening dates. PM SHRI Schools Winter Vacation 2025–26 PM SHRI Schools across India will have winter holidays according to the official academic calendar. This winter break is given to help students stay safe and healthy during the cold season and enjoy time with their families. As per the schedule, the winter vacation will start on December 23, 2025 (Tuesday) and will end on January 1, 2026 (Thursday). The total holiday period will be 10 days, giving students enough time to rest and refresh before schools reopen.