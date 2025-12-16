Pariksha Pe Charcha 2026: Top 13 Questions Asked by Students and Parents Last Year, Know PM Modi’s Key Answers

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) has emerged as a key platform for students, parents, and teachers to openly discuss exam-related challenges and academic pressure. During Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students from across the country and addressed some of the most common concerns related to exam stress, effective study habits, time management, confidence building, and goal setting. The session also featured insights from eminent personalities, making the discussion more practical and student-oriented. As students gear up for Board Exams 2026, revisiting last year’s most-discussed questions can offer valuable guidance. In this article, we highlight the top 13 questions asked by students and parents during Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, along with PM Modi’s key responses, to help students adopt a balanced, focused, and stress-free approach towards their upcoming exams.

Also Read| Top 7 Exam Writing Mistakes Students Must Avoid For High Scores Top 13 Questions Asked by Students in PPC 2025 Below are 13 insightful questions asked by students and parents in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, which PM Modi and other experts addressed with insightful answers and practical solutions. Question 1: What is the LIFE mission? Answer: LIFE stands for Lifestyle and Environment. It emphasizes the importance of adopting sustainable practices in our daily lives to protect the environment. Question 2: How to overcome the fear of failing in exams? Answer: Exams are not the end of life. Failure is an opportunity to learn and grow. Focus on your mental and emotional well-being, and remember that life is precious, not just your exam results. Question 3: How to manage stress and depression during studies?

Answer: Identify the root cause of your stress and depression. Share your concerns with family members or friends. Talking about your problems can help ease your mind. Question 4: How can I motivate myself? Answer: Set achievable goals and reward yourself upon achieving them. This will help you stay motivated and focused. Question 5: How to utilize technology effectively? Answer: Technology is not a threat, but a tool for our benefit. Use it wisely and avoid wasting time on unproductive activities. Question 6: How can I improve my time management skills? Answer: Plan your day and allocate time for various tasks. Review your schedule regularly to ensure you are making the most of your time. Question 7: What is Flower Clapping? Answer: Flower clapping is a way for hearing-impaired children to perceive applause through vibrations.

Question 8: How can children grow beyond academics? Answer: Children should not be confined to books alone. They need to explore the world outside and engage in various activities for holistic development. Question 9: What is leadership? Answer: Leadership is about inspiring confidence and empowering others. It is strengthened by the trust you place in your team. Question 10: How to identify and nurture a child's unique talents? Answer: Every child possesses unique talents. Identify their strengths and encourage them to pursue their passions. Question 11: How to deal with the fear of forgetting during exams? Answer: Solve previous years' question papers to familiarize yourself with the exam pattern and reduce anxiety. Focus on important topics and practice regularly. Question 12: How to cope with the pressure of scoring high marks in exams?

Answer: Exams are not the sole determinant of your future. Focus on understanding the concepts and learning for the sake of knowledge, not just for scoring marks. Question 13: How to choose a career path that aligns with my interests? Answer: Explore different fields and identify your interests. Talk to people working in those fields and research the required skills and qualifications. Choose a path that excites you and aligns with your strengths. Special Guests at PPC 2025 Apart from PM Modi, several distinguished personalities participated in the event, including: Sadhguru (Spiritual Leader)

Mary Kom (Boxing Champion)

Deepika Padukone (Actress and Mental Health Advocate)

Avani Lekhara (Paralympic Gold Medalist)

Rujuta Diwekar (Nutritionist)

Sonali Sabharwal (Educationist)

Vikrant Massey & Bhumi Pednekar (Actors)

Technical Guruji (Tech Influencer)

Radhika Gupta (Business Leader)

Benefits of Pariksha Pe Charcha for Students Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC) plays a crucial role in helping students overcome exam-related stress while encouraging a positive and confident approach towards learning. The insights shared during the interaction prove especially useful for students preparing for Board Exams 2026. Some of the key benefits include: Effective Exam Strategies: Students learn practical time management techniques, smart revision methods, and exam-writing strategies shared by PM Modi and subject experts.

Stress Management Tips: PPC offers actionable guidance on managing exam pressure through self-discipline, meditation, mindfulness, and maintaining emotional balance.

Career Guidance: Students gain clarity on different career paths, skill development, and the importance of choosing careers based on interest rather than pressure.

Motivation and Inspiration: Inspirational stories and real-life experiences shared by achievers motivate students to stay focused, resilient, and confident during the exam phase.

Healthy Lifestyle Advice: The discussions highlight the importance of proper nutrition, physical fitness, adequate sleep, and mental well-being for improved academic performance.

Use of Technology in Learning: Students are encouraged to use digital tools, online resources, and educational platforms effectively for better understanding and concept clarity.

Parental and Teacher Support: PPC emphasises the role of parents and teachers as support systems, helping students create a stress-free and encouraging study environment.