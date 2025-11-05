SBI Clerk Prelims Result OUT, Direct Link Here
List of Island Countries in the World

By Sneha Singh
Nov 5, 2025, 07:30 IST

Island countries are nations surrounded by water, known for their unique beauty, biodiversity, and cultural diversity. They play a vital role in global tourism and trade, but face challenges like limited resources and climate change.

Island Countries: Our planet is home to many unique and fascinating countries, and among them, island nations hold a special place. An island country is a nation that is surrounded by water and does not share land borders with any other country. These nations are often known for their natural beauty, rich biodiversity, and cultural diversity. Many island countries are located in the Pacific Ocean, the Indian Ocean, the Atlantic Ocean, and the Caribbean Sea. They range from large nations like Japan and the United Kingdom to small yet beautiful countries like the Maldives and Fiji.

Island countries play an important role in global tourism, trade, and marine conservation. They attract millions of tourists each year due to their beaches, coral reefs, and peaceful environments. However, they also face challenges such as limited land resources, vulnerability to climate change, and dependence on imports. Despite these challenges, island nations continue to maintain their distinct identities and contribute significantly to the world’s economy, culture, and environment.

List of Island Countries in the World

Below is a list of recognized island countries located across different oceans and regions of the world:

Sr. No. 

Countries

1.

Japan

2.

Sri Lanka

3.

Maldives

4.

Indonesia

5.

Philippines

6.

Taiwan

7.

Timor-Leste

8.

Singapore

9.

United Kingdom

10.

Ireland

11.

Iceland

12.

Malta

13.

Cyprus

14.

Madagascar

15.

Seychelles

16.

Mauritius

17.

Comoros

18.

São Tomé and Príncipe

19.

Cape Verde (Cabo Verde)

20.

Bahamas

21.

Barbados

22.

Cuba

23.

Jamaica

24.

Trinidad and Tobago

25.

Saint Lucia

26.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

27.

Antigua and Barbuda

28.

Dominica

29.

Grenada

30.

Saint Kitts and Nevis

31.

Haiti

32.

Dominican Republic

33.

Australia

34.

New Zealand

35.

Fiji

36.

Papua New Guinea

37.

Samoa

38.

Tonga

39.

Vanuatu

40.

Solomon Islands

41.

Kiribati

42.

Tuvalu

43.

Nauru

44.

Palau

45.

Micronesia (Federated States of Micronesia)

46. 

Marshall Islands

Conclusion

Island countries are remarkable examples of how geography shapes culture, economy, and lifestyle. Each of these nations offers something unique, from Japan’s technological advancements to the Maldives’ stunning coral islands. While they differ greatly in size and development, they all share the common characteristic of being surrounded by the vast ocean. These nations remind us of the importance of protecting marine life, preserving biodiversity, and addressing environmental issues like rising sea levels. 

