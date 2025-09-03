IBPS RRB Apply Online 2025, Direct Link
Focus
Quick Links

Saurashtra University Result 2025 OUT at saurashtrauniversity.edu, Check UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Sep 3, 2025, 15:32 IST

Saurashtra University Result 2025 OUT: Saurashtra University declared the results for various UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCom, BHTM, BSc IT, LLB and other exams on its official website. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to check the Saurashtra University Result.

Get the Direct Link to Download Saurashtra University Result 2025 PDF here.
Get the Direct Link to Download Saurashtra University Result 2025 PDF here.

Saurashtra University Result 2025: Saurashtra University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCom, BHTM, BSc IT, LLB and other exams. Saurashtra University Results have been released online on the official website- saurashtrauniversity.edu. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Saurashtra University Results 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the Saurashtra University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number.

Saurashtra University Results 2025

As per the latest update, Saurashtra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- saurashtrauniversity.edu.

Saurashtra University Result 2025

Click here

How to Check Saurashtra University 2025 Results?

Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCom, BHTM, BSc IT, LLB and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Saurashtra University results PDF.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - saurashtrauniversity.edu

Step 2: Check for the ‘Students’ segment given on menu bar.

Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there.

Step 4: Fill all the required details and click on search.

Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference

Direct Links to Check Saurashtra University Results 2025

Check here the direct link To download Saurashtra University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course

Result Links

BDes Sem-8(2020) (March-2025)

 Click here

BA (ID) Sem-6(2019) (Supp.) (July - 2025)

 Click here

BA LLB Sem-7 (2019) (November - 2024)

 Click here

BA Sem-1(2016) (June - 2025)

 Click here

BA Sem-2(2016) (June - 2025)

 Click here

BA Sem-2(2019) (April - 2025)

 Click here

BA Sem-3(2016) (July - 2025)

 Click here

BA Sem-3(Sports.P.Remi.-2019) (June - 2025)

 Click here

BA Sem-4(2016) (July - 2025)

 Click here

Highlights of Saurashtra University

Saurashtra University is located in  Rajkot, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1967 by the Saurashtra University Act of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Saurashtra University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of science, and vocational studies. 

Saurashtra University Highlights

University Name

Saurashtra University

Established

1967

Location

Rajkot, Gujarat

Saurashtra University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • +

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News