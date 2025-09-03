Saurashtra University Result 2025 OUT at saurashtrauniversity.edu, Check UG and PG Semester Marksheet PDF

Saurashtra University Result 2025: Saurashtra University has recently declared the semester results for various UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCom, BHTM, BSc IT, LLB and other exams. Saurashtra University Results have been released online on the official website- saurashtrauniversity.edu. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Saurashtra University Results 2025 using the direct link provided below. To access the Saurashtra University result PDF, the students need to enter their hall ticket number. Saurashtra University Results 2025 As per the latest update, Saurashtra University released various semester results for UG and PG programs. The students can check their results on the official website of the University- saurashtrauniversity.edu. Saurashtra University Result 2025 Click here

How to Check Saurashtra University 2025 Results? Candidates can check their semester results for various UG and PG courses like BArch, BBA, BCom, BHTM, BSc IT, LLB and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Saurashtra University results PDF. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - saurashtrauniversity.edu Step 2: Check for the ‘Students’ segment given on menu bar. Step 3: Click on the ‘Result’ section available there. Step 4: Fill all the required details and click on search. Step 5: Result PDF will appear on the screen. Step 6: Save the PDF for future reference Direct Links to Check Saurashtra University Results 2025 Check here the direct link To download Saurashtra University Results PDF for various semester examinations.

Course Result Links BDes Sem-8(2020) (March-2025) Click here BA (ID) Sem-6(2019) (Supp.) (July - 2025) Click here BA LLB Sem-7 (2019) (November - 2024) Click here BA Sem-1(2016) (June - 2025) Click here BA Sem-2(2016) (June - 2025) Click here BA Sem-2(2019) (April - 2025) Click here BA Sem-3(2016) (July - 2025) Click here BA Sem-3(Sports.P.Remi.-2019) (June - 2025) Click here BA Sem-4(2016) (July - 2025) Click here Highlights of Saurashtra University Saurashtra University is located in Rajkot, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1967 by the Saurashtra University Act of the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Saurashtra University offers various UG, PG, M.Phil., and doctorate programs in departments like the faculty of arts, faculty of commerce, faculty of education, faculty of engineering, faculty of law, faculty of medicine, faculty of science, and vocational studies.