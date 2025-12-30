Bihar Police Driver Result 2025
Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 OUT: Download Selection List PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in

By Mohd Salman
Dec 30, 2025, 15:37 IST

Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025: CSBC Bihar has released the Driver Constable Result 2025 for Advertisement 02/2025. Out of 116,534 attendees, 15,516 candidates qualified and were shortlisted for the PET stage. Shortlisted candidates can download the merit list PDF from the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in, to verify their roll numbers and prepare for physical trials scheduled for March 2026

CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025
CSBC Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025

Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 on December 30, 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Driver written exam was conducted under Advertisement No. 02/2025, to recruit eligible candidates for 4,361 vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). The Bihar Police Exam was conducted on December 10, 2025 and the board has shortlisted 15,516 candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET).
Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025: Direct Link to Download PDF
Candidates who appeared for the written exam on December 10, 2025, can now download the official merit list and check their roll number for the next stage of the recruitment process. The CSBC has released a consolidated PDF containing the roll numbers of all candidates qualified for the PET.
Download Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 PDF

CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025: Overview

CSBC has released the Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025

Particulars

Details

Exam Authority

Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), Bihar

Advertisement No.

02/2025

Post Name

Driver Constable (Bihar Police & BSAP)

Total Vacancies

4,361

Written Exam Date

December 10, 2025

Result Date

December 30, 2025

Candidates Shortlisted

15,516

Next Stage

Physical Efficiency Test (PET)

Official Website

csbc.bihar.gov.in

How to Download Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025?

Candidates can check the Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police section
  • On the homepage, click on the title, "Results of Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Driver Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number
  • Save and download the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned in the Bihar Driver Constable Result PDF

The official Bihar Police Driver Result 2025 must just contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates but also other important details

  • Official Reference of the advertisement and the date of examination
  • A clear breakdown of valid applications (164,168) and total candidates who appeared (116,534).
  • A note that 18 candidates were disqualified for reasons like malpractice or OMR errors.

