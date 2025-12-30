Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 OUT: Download Selection List PDF at csbc.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025: The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially released the Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 on December 30, 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The Bihar Police Driver written exam was conducted under Advertisement No. 02/2025, to recruit eligible candidates for 4,361 vacancies in the Bihar Police and Bihar Special Armed Police (BSAP). The Bihar Police Exam was conducted on December 10, 2025 and the board has shortlisted 15,516 candidates for the Physical Efficiency Test (PET). Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025: Direct Link to Download PDF Candidates who appeared for the written exam on December 10, 2025, can now download the official merit list and check their roll number for the next stage of the recruitment process. The CSBC has released a consolidated PDF containing the roll numbers of all candidates qualified for the PET. Download Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 PDF

CSBC has released the Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. The result has been released in the PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Check the table below for the CSBC Bihar Driver Constable Result 2025

Candidates can check the Bihar Police Driver Constable Result 2025 on its official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in or they can follow the simple steps listed below

Visit the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the Bihar Police section

On the homepage, click on the title, "Results of Written Examination for PET of Bihar Police Driver Press Ctrl + F to search your roll number

Save and download the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned in the Bihar Driver Constable Result PDF

The official Bihar Police Driver Result 2025 must just contains the roll number of shortlisted candidates but also other important details