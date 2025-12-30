GATE Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme, Subject-wise Marks Distribution, Negative Marking

GATE Exam Pattern: The GATE 2026 exam pattern plays an important role in ascertaining candidates' scores and performance levels in the exam. Thus, aspirants must thoroughly check it and strategise their preparation accordingly in order to maximise their scores in the exam. The GATE marking scheme specifies the marks to be awarded or deducted for every correct/incorrect response. In simpler terms, each question carries 1 and 2 marks with a negative marking of 1/3rd or 2/3 mark for every wrong answer in MCQs. Read further to understand the marking scheme of the GATE 2026 exam in a detailed manner.
GATE Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights
The GATE 2026 exam is scheduled on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Familiarity with the marking scheme is important as it will help aspirants attempt the questions more carefully. Here are the key highlights of the GATE marking scheme, along with other details shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of exam
|
Computer Based Test (CBT)
|
Medium of Exam
|
English
|
Duration
|
3 hours
|
Number of subjects (papers)
|
30 test papers
|
Sections
|
General Aptitude (GA) + Candidate’s Opted Subject(s)
|
Types of questions
|
(a) Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ)
(b) Multiple Select Questions (MSQ)
(c) Numerical Answer Type (NAT)
|
Number of questions
|
10 (General Aptitude) + 55 (Subject) = 65 Questions
|
Distribution of Marks# in all papers EXCEPT AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL
|
General Aptitude: 15 marks +
Engineering Mathematics**: 13 marks +
Subject Questions: 72 marks =
Total: 100 marks
(**XE includes an Engineering Mathematics section XE-A of 15 marks)
|
Distribution of Marks# in papers AR, CY, DA, EY, GG, MA, PH, ST, XH and XL
|
General Aptitude: 15 marks +
Subject Questions: 85 marks =
Total: 100 marks
|
Marking scheme
|
Questions carry 1 mark and 2 marks
|
Negative marking
|
Negative marking is applicable for MCQs.
For 1-mark/2 mark MCQ, 1/3 mark/ 2/3 mark will be deducted for a wrong answer.
No negative markings for MSQ and NAT questions.
No partial marking applicable for any question
GATE 2026 Marking Scheme-Distribution of Marks
As per the GATE Exam Pattern, each test paper carries a total of 100 marks. The exam duration shall be 3 hours. Each test paper comprises the General Aptitude section that carries 15 marks, whereas the remaining 85 marks are allocated to the subject opted by the candidate. Here is the subject-wise GATE marking scheme shared below for the reference of the candidates.
|
Paper Code
|
General Aptitude (GA)
|
Marks Subject: Compulsory Section
|
Subject: Optional Section(s)
|
Total Marks
|
AE, AG, BM, BT, CE, CH, CS, EC, EE, ES, IN, ME, MN, MT, NM, PE, PI, TF; Subject marks in these papers include questions on Engineering Mathematics (13 marks), which are paper-specific.
|
15
|
85
|
-
|
100
|
CY, DA, EY, MA, PH, ST
|
15
|
85
|
-
|
100
|
AR: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam.
B1 - Architecture
B2 - Planning
|
15
|
60
|
25
|
100
|
GE: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 can be selected during the exam.
B1 - Surveying and Mapping
B2 - Image Processing and Analysis
|
15
|
55
|
30
|
100
|
GG: Part A is Common and Compulsory. Part B1/B2 must be chosen at the time of
application.
B1 - Geology
B2 - Geophysics
|
15
|
25
|
60
|
100
|
XE: Section A (Engineering Mathematics) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.
|
15
|
15
|
2 x 35
|
100
|
XH: Section B1 (Reasoning and Comprehension) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any ONE of the other sections at the time of application.
|
15
|
25
|
60
|
100
|
XL: Section P (Chemistry) is Common and Compulsory. Applicants must select any TWO of the other sections during the exam.
|
15
|
25
|
2 X 30
|
100
GATE Marking Scheme 2026
The GATE 2026 exam follows a complex marking scheme. GATE aspirants should carefully check the marking scheme to prevent penalties for negative marking. As per the official notification, the GATE question paper comprises three types of questions i.e. Multiple Choice Questions (MCQ), Multiple Select Questions (MSQ), and Numerical Answer Type (NAT). There shall be a negative marking for the wrong option chosen in an MCQ, whereas no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ and NAT questions. Check the detailed GATE marking scheme specified below:
-
For every correct answer, add 1 mark and 2 marks.
-
For every incorrect answer opted for in an MCQ, there shall be a negative marking.
-
For a 1-mark MCQ, there shall be a negative marking of 1/3rd mark for a wrong answer.
-
For a 2-mark MCQ, there shall be a negative marking of 2/3 marks for a wrong answer.
-
There shall be no negative marking for incorrect answers to MSQ and NAT questions.
-
There shall be no partial marking for any question.
