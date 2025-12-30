GATE Exam Pattern 2026: Check Latest Marking Scheme, Subject-wise Marks Distribution, Negative Marking

GATE Exam Pattern: The GATE 2026 exam pattern plays an important role in ascertaining candidates' scores and performance levels in the exam. Thus, aspirants must thoroughly check it and strategise their preparation accordingly in order to maximise their scores in the exam. The GATE marking scheme specifies the marks to be awarded or deducted for every correct/incorrect response. In simpler terms, each question carries 1 and 2 marks with a negative marking of 1/3rd or 2/3 mark for every wrong answer in MCQs. Read further to understand the marking scheme of the GATE 2026 exam in a detailed manner.

GATE Exam Pattern 2026: Key Highlights

The GATE 2026 exam is scheduled on February 7, 8, 14, and 15, 2026. Familiarity with the marking scheme is important as it will help aspirants attempt the questions more carefully. Here are the key highlights of the GATE marking scheme, along with other details shared below for the reference of the candidates.