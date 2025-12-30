PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026: Download Punjab Boarda Class 10 Time Table PDF

PSEB 10th Date Sheet 2026: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the Class 10th Date Sheet for 2026. Students preparing for the board exams can now check the complete schedule and plan their studies accordingly. The exams will be conducted from 6th March 2026 to 1st April 2026. The detailed timetable has been provided by the PSEB and students are advised to follow it strictly to ensure timely preparation. Students can also download the official PDF of the date sheet from the PSEB official website www.pseb.ac.in. This schedule is applicable to all regular students appearing in the Punjab Board Class 10th examinations, including those from smart/modern schools. PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 – Highlights The table below highlights the key details related to the PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2026, including exam dates, mode of examination, and official board information. Students can refer to these details for quick and easy understanding of the examination schedule.

Particulars Details Board Name Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) Examination PSEB Class 10 Board Exams 2026 Academic Year 2025–26 Exam Start Date 6 March 2026 Exam End Date 1 April 2026 Exam Mode Offline (Pen and Paper) Exam Timing 11:00 AM to 2:15 PM Official Website www.pseb.ac.in PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet Released @ pseb.ac.in Dr. Amritpal Singh, Chairman of the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB), shared information regarding the release of the PSEB Board Exam 2026 date sheet through an official post on Facebook. In his post, he informed students that the Detailed Examination Schedule for the Annual Board Exams 2026 has been officially released. He also highlighted that over 8.4 lakh students will appear for the board examinations across all three classes and that thousands of examination centers have been set up across Punjab to ensure the smooth and fair conduct of the exams.

PSEB Class 10 Exam Date Sheet 2026 The detailed PSEB Class 10 exam date sheet 2026 with subject-wise schedule, exam dates, timings, and subject codes is given below. Date Time Subject Code Subject Name 06-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 06 Social Science 07-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 30 Music (Vocal) 09-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 01 Punjabi Language - A 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 07 Punjabi History & Culture - A 10-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 29 Cutting & Tailoring 11-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 02 English 12-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 35 Physical Education 13-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 03 Hindi 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 71 Urdu (In place of Hindi) 16-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 05 Science 17-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 09 Sanskrit 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 10 Urdu 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 15 French 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 16 German 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 76 Organized Retail (Retail Store Operations Assistant) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 78 Automotive (Electrical Vehicle Service Assistant) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 79 Health Care (Home Health Aide Trainee) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 80 IT/ITES (Domestic Data Entry Operator) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 81 Private Security (Unarmed Security Guard) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 82 Beautiful & Wellness (Assistant Beauty Therapist) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 86 Travel, Tourism & Hospitality (Food & Beverage Service Assistant) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 88 Agriculture (Solanaceous Crop Cultivator) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 89 Apparel, Made-ups & Home Furnishing (Sewing Machine Operator) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 90 Construction (Assistant Mason) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 91 Plumbing (Assistant Plumber General) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 93 Power (Consumer Energy Meter Technician) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 94 Banking & Financial Service/Insurance (Microfinance Executive) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 95 Electronics (Junior Field Technician Home Appliances) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 96 Food Processing (Banking Technician / Operative) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 97 Telecom (Optical Fiber Splicer) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 98 Logistics (Land Transportation Associate) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 99 Management & Entrepreneurship/Professional Skills (Office Assistant) 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 100 Media & Entertainment (Storyboard Artist) 11:00 AM – 1:15 PM 87 Physical Education Assistant 18-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 28 Mechanical Drawing & Painting 19-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 72 Punjabi - B 19-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 73 Punjabi History & Culture - B 20-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 31 Music (Instrumental) 24-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 04 Mathematics 25-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 32 Music Tabla 27-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 63 Computer Science 30-03-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 33 Home Science 01-04-2026 11:00 AM – 2:15 PM 08 Health & Physical Education

Download PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Students can download the official PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF directly from the link provided below. It is recommended to keep a copy of the date sheet for quick reference and effective exam preparation. PSEB Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF How to Download Punjab Board Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF Visit the official PSEB website: www.pseb.ac.in Navigate to the News/Press Releases section. Click on Date Sheet for 10th Class Session 2025-26. Download and save the PDF for future reference. Important Instructions for PSEB Students Students appearing for the PSEB Class 10 board examinations 2026 are advised to carefully read and follow the important instructions issued by the Punjab School Education Board. Adhering to these guidelines will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free examination process.

Students must regularly check the PSEB website for updates and notifications.

Any exam-related queries can be addressed to the school authorities.

Admit cards will be issued by the respective schools before the exams.

Arrive at the exam center on time and follow all rules and regulations. PSEB Class 10 Exam Pattern 2026 – Key Update The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced a new exam pattern for Class 10 board exams 2026 to emphasize conceptual understanding and reduce rote learning. Objective Questions: 40% of the paper will be objective-type.

Descriptive & Competency-Based Questions: Remaining questions focus on understanding, application, and conceptual clarity.

Syllabus Coverage: All questions will strictly follow the 2025-26 prescribed syllabus.

Balanced Difficulty: Below Average: 30–40% Average: 40% Above Average: 20–30%

