MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check the Exam Schedule and Official Notice Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The exam calendar contains the tentative exam dates for various competitive examinations that will be held throughout 2026. The MPPSC exam calendar 2026 will help the candidates to plan their preparation accordingly beforehand.
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT
The MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the MPPSC on 15th December 2025. The exam calendar includes tentative exam dates for 10 recruitment exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission such as State Service, State Forest Service, Engineering Service, Assistant Professor (Computer Science), and other departmental examinations. The dates are tentative in nature, which means they are subjected to change by the Commission due to any reason. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the website to stay updated.
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notice
The MPPSC has published the MPPSC exam calendar 2026 notice on its official website in the PDF format. Candidates must download the calendar and align their preparation according to the dates that have been provided.
|
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026
MPPSC Exam Schedule 2026
The MPPSC has released the tentative exam dates for 10 recruitment examinations for Assistant Professor (Computer Science), State Engineering Service Examination, State Service & State Forest Service Prelims, and others. Check the detailed schedule in the table below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Examination Name
|
Tentative Exam Date
|
1
|
State Service Main Examination- 2025
|
Conducted after High Court directions
|
2
|
Assistant Professor (Computer Science) Exam- 2025
|
04 January 2026
|
3
|
Deputy Director (Group-2) & Assistant Director (Technical)- 2025
|
22 February 2026
|
4
|
State Engineering Service Examination- 2025
|
22 March 2026
|
5
|
State Service & State Forest Service Prelims- 2026
|
26 April 2026
|
6
|
Assistant Professor Exam- 2026 (Phase I)
|
12 July 2026
|
7
|
Assistant Professor Exam- 2026 (Phase II)
|
02 August 2026
|
8
|
Assistant Professor Exam- 2026 (Phase III)
|
30 August 2026
|
9
|
State Service Main Examination- 2026
|
07-12 September 2026
|
10
|
State Forest Service Main Examination- 2026
|
27 September 2026
MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Official Notice
As per the official MPPSC website, the exam calendar for 2026 has been released on 15th December which includes the tentative list of exam dates for various recruitment examinations conducted by the MPPSC.
How to Download MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 PDF
Candidates can download the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 by following the steps given below:
-
Visit the official MPPSC website at mppsc.mp.gov.in.
-
On the homepage, scroll down and look for the Exam Calendar section and click on it.
-
Click on the “Tentative Exam Schedule 2026” and download it.
-
Download and save the PDF for future reference.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation