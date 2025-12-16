MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 Released at mppsc.mp.gov.in, Check the Exam Schedule and Official Notice Here

MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has officially released the MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 on its official website mppsc.mp.gov.in. The exam calendar contains the tentative exam dates for various competitive examinations that will be held throughout 2026. The MPPSC exam calendar 2026 will help the candidates to plan their preparation accordingly beforehand.

The MPPSC Exam Calendar 2026 has been released by the MPPSC on 15th December 2025. The exam calendar includes tentative exam dates for 10 recruitment exams conducted by the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission such as State Service, State Forest Service, Engineering Service, Assistant Professor (Computer Science), and other departmental examinations. The dates are tentative in nature, which means they are subjected to change by the Commission due to any reason. The candidates are advised to regularly visit the website to stay updated.