DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Tomorrow at dfccil.com, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 16, 2025, 14:07 IST

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Date: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release the provisional answer key tomorrow i.e. on December 17, 2025 for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS and others. According to the notice displayed on the official website, candidates can raise their objections from December 17 to 21, 20265. You can download the question papers, responses and answer keys through the official website. Check all details here.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 tomorrow i.e. on December 17, 2025 on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections from December 17 to December 21, 2025 through the official website. Earlier DFCCIL had conducted the written exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS on December 13 and December 14, 2025. The authority will soon release the question papers, responses and answer keys with a detailed process to raise objections through the “Objection Form” on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Stage II exam can raise their objections, in online mode once it is uploaded on the official website-https://dfccil.com/

The short notice further says, "The Login to form will be available only between 17-12-2025 11 Hours 00 Minutes to 21-12-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes"

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Download Link

Once released, candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any after following the guidelines. Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025  Download Link (Active On December 17, 2025)

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Release Date

As per the notice displayed on the official website, the  short notice further says, "The Login to form will be available only between 17-12-2025 11 Hours 00 Minutes to 21-12-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes". Candidates who appeared in the Stage 2 exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS on December 13 and December 14, 2025, can raise their objections in online mode after using their login credentials.

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview

The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will activate the online objection link from December 17, 2025 onwards. Candidates can raise their objections on or before December 21, 2025.

Particulars Details
Organization Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
Post Name Junior Manager, Executives and MTS
Advt. No.  01/DR/2025
Total Vacancies 642
Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online)
Exam Date  December 13 and December 14, 2025
Answer Key Release Date December 17, 2025
Last Date to Raise Objections December 21, 2025
Official Website https://dfccil.com/

Steps to Download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025?

Candidates who appeared in the Stage II round can download their answer key after following the steps given below-

Step 1: Go to the website of DFCCIL-dfccil.com
Step 2: Click on the link'Answer key of CBT (Stage 2) against Advertisement Number 01/DR/2025' on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link for the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6 : Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7 : Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.

