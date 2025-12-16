DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Tomorrow at dfccil.com, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 tomorrow i.e. on December 17, 2025 on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections from December 17 to December 21, 2025 through the official website. Earlier DFCCIL had conducted the written exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS on December 13 and December 14, 2025. The authority will soon release the question papers, responses and answer keys with a detailed process to raise objections through the “Objection Form” on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Stage II exam can raise their objections, in online mode once it is uploaded on the official website-https://dfccil.com/ The short notice further says, "The Login to form will be available only between 17-12-2025 11 Hours 00 Minutes to 21-12-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes"

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Download Link Once released, candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any after following the guidelines. Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link. DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Download Link (Active On December 17, 2025) DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Release Date As per the notice displayed on the official website, the short notice further says, "The Login to form will be available only between 17-12-2025 11 Hours 00 Minutes to 21-12-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes". Candidates who appeared in the Stage 2 exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS on December 13 and December 14, 2025, can raise their objections in online mode after using their login credentials. DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview