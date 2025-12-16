DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Tomorrow at dfccil.com, Check Steps To Download Provisional Answer Key PDF and Raise Objection Here

DFCCIL Answer Key 2025: The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) is all set to release the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 tomorrow i.e. on December 17, 2025 on its official website. Candidates will be able to raise their objections from December 17 to December 21, 2025 through the official website. Earlier DFCCIL had conducted the written exam for the posts of Junior Manager, Executives and MTS on December 13 and December 14, 2025. The authority will soon release the question papers, responses and answer keys with a detailed process to raise objections through the “Objection Form” on its official website. Candidates appeared in the Stage II exam can raise their objections, in online mode once it is uploaded on the official website-https://dfccil.com/
The short notice further says, "The Login to form will be available only between 17-12-2025 11 Hours 00 Minutes to 21-12-2025 23 Hours 55 Minutes"
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Download Link
Once released, candidates can download the answer key and raise their objections, if any after following the guidelines. Candidates are advised to download the provisional answer key and raise their objections, if any, through the link.
|DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
|Download Link (Active On December 17, 2025)
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Release Date
DFCCIL Answer Key 2025 Overview
The Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL) will activate the online objection link from December 17, 2025 onwards. Candidates can raise their objections on or before December 21, 2025.
|Particulars
|Details
|Organization
|Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL)
|Post Name
|Junior Manager, Executives and MTS
|Advt. No.
|01/DR/2025
|Total Vacancies
|642
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (Online)
|Exam Date
|December 13 and December 14, 2025
|Answer Key Release Date
|December 17, 2025
|Last Date to Raise Objections
|December 21, 2025
|Official Website
|https://dfccil.com/
Steps to Download DFCCIL Answer Key 2025?
Candidates who appeared in the Stage II round can download their answer key after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Go to the website of DFCCIL-dfccil.com
Step 2: Click on the link'Answer key of CBT (Stage 2) against Advertisement Number 01/DR/2025' on the home page.
Step 3: Click on the link for the DFCCIL Answer Key 2025
Step 4: Enter your User ID and password.
Step 5: Click on the "Submit" button.
Step 6 : Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.
Step 7 : Download the same and take a printout of it for future reference.
