OTET Admit Card 2025 (Today): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bsebodisha.ac.in

By Manish Kumar
Dec 10, 2025, 11:21 IST

OTET Admit Card 2025 will be released today i.e. on December 10, for Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 on its official website. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 will be conducted on December 17, 2025 in two shifts. Check the hall ticket download link and other details here.

OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is all set to upload the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test today i.e. December 10, on its official website. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2025. The written exam will be held for Paper I and Paper II in two shifts. Candidates set to appear in the exam can download their call letter by visiting the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in after using either their registration number or mobile number. OTET is a state-level eligibility test which is the gateway to assess the suitability of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools across Odisha. The direct link to download their admit card is also provided in this article below-

OTET Admit Card Download Link 2025

The candidates are required to use their login details to download their hall tickets at the link available on the official website. Candidates are required to download the admit card and carry the same with the valid photo Identity card at the time of exam. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

OTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon)

OTET Admit Card 2025 Overview

 

Earlier BSE Odisha has launched the OTET Exam 2025 notification which is a state-level eligibility test for aspiring teachers in primary and upper primary schools. Other details related to the exam are given below.

Exam Conducting Authority

Board of Secondary Education, Odisha

Exam Name

Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)

OTET Exam Date

December 17, 2025

OTET Admit Card Release Date

December 10, 2025

Exam Shifts

Paper I: 09.00 am to 11:30 am

Paper II: 02:00 pm to 4:30 pm

Number of Questions

150

Total Marks

150

Official Website

www.bseodisha.ac.in

How to Download Odisha TET Admit Card 2025 ?

The candidates applied successfully for the Odisha TET Exam can follow the steps given below to download their respective call letters-

  • Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in
  • Step 2: Visit ‘Latest Updates’ Section
  • Step 3: Click on ‘ODISHA TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST OTET – 2025 Download Admit Card'
  • Step 4: Now candidates are required to enter your 'mobile number' or 'registration number' to the link.
  • Step 5: You will get your hall ticket in a new window.
  • Step 6: Download the BSE Odisha Admit Card

