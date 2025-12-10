OTET Admit Card 2025 (Today): Download Exam Hall Ticket PDF at bsebodisha.ac.in

OTET Admit Card 2025: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) is all set to upload the admit card for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test today i.e. December 10, on its official website. The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 is scheduled to be held on December 17, 2025. The written exam will be held for Paper I and Paper II in two shifts. Candidates set to appear in the exam can download their call letter by visiting the official website i.e. bseodisha.ac.in after using either their registration number or mobile number. OTET is a state-level eligibility test which is the gateway to assess the suitability of candidates for teaching positions in primary (Classes 1st to 5th) and upper primary (Classes 6th to 8th) schools across Odisha. The direct link to download their admit card is also provided in this article below-

OTET Admit Card Download Link 2025

The candidates are required to use their login details to download their hall tickets at the link available on the official website. Candidates are required to download the admit card and carry the same with the valid photo Identity card at the time of exam. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

OTET Admit Card 2025 Download Link (Active Soon)

OTET Admit Card 2025 Overview

Earlier BSE Odisha has launched the OTET Exam 2025 notification which is a state-level eligibility test for aspiring teachers in primary and upper primary schools. Other details related to the exam are given below.