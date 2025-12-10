Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 OUT at ppsc.gov.in: Download PPSC Prelims Key PDF and Raise Objection

Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025: The Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has released the provisional Answer Key for the Punjab Civil Services (PCS) Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025. The PPSC Answer Key 2025 was released on December 8, 2025 and allows candidates to check their responses and calculate their estimated marks. Continue reading this article for the Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 direct download link steps to download the objection process. Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 OUT The Punjab PCS Provisional Answer Key 2025 is officially OUT on the PPSC website, ppsc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Prelims Exam conducted on December 7, 2025 can now download the provisional answer key for both General Studies (Paper 1) and CSAT (Paper 2) for all sets (A, B, C, D); it allows candidates to calculate their estimated PPSC PCS marks before the result gets released.

Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 PDF Download Link Candidates can now download the official Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 PDF by clicking on the direct link provided below. Candidates can visit the Answer Key Section on the official website, ppsc.gov.in. Candidates who find any discrepancies in the provisional key must submit their challenges online by December 12, 2025 (11:59 PM). To download the Punjab PCS Answer Key PDF click on the direct link below. Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 General Studies Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 CSAT Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025: Overview The PPSC has conducted the Punjab PCS Exam 2025 on December 8 to recruit eligible candidates for Group A and Group B posts in the Punjab Government. Check the table below for Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 Overview Particulars Details Recruitment Organization Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Exam Name Punjab Civil Services Combined Competitive Examination 2025 Prelims Exam Date December 7, 2025 (Papers 1 & 2) Provisional Answer Key Release December 8, 2025 Official Website ppsc.gov.in Objection Submission Window December 8 to December 12, 2025 (11:59 PM) Total Vacancies 322 Selection Process Stages Prelims Mains Interview

How to Download the Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025? Candidates can download the Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below Visit the Official PPSC Website, ppsc.gov.in.

On the homepage click on the "Announcements" or "Answer Key" section.

Search for the link titled "Punjab Civil Services Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination-2025 Question Papers & Answer Keys".

Click on the link and you will typically find separate PDF links for Paper 1 (General Studies) and Paper 2 (CSAT) for all sets (A, B, C, D).

Download and save the relevant Answer Key PDF to match it with your recorded responses. Punjab PCS Answer Key 2025: Objection Window PPSC has also activated the link to raise objections if candidates find any errors or discrepancies in the questions or their corresponding correct answers. Check the step-by-step process below to raise objections