SSC CGL Cut Off 2025: Check Expected and Previous Year Qualifying Marks Category-wise

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 Expected: The Staff Selection Commission conducted the SSC CGL 2025 Exam from September 12 to 26 at various designated centres across the country. Over 28 lakh candidates registered for the Tier 1 exam, and thousands appeared for it. The provisional answer key has been released on the official website, ssc.gov.in. Candidates who took the exam are now eagerly waiting for the announcement of the official cut-off marks. SSC CGL cut off represents the minimum score required to qualify for the next stage of the selection process. The expected cut-off is determined by several factors, including the number of vacancies, the difficulty level of the paper, and the overall performance of the candidates. Only those who secure marks equal to or above the cut-off will be eligible for 14,582 Group B and C vacancies. Scroll down to check the expected SSC CGL cut-off marks for JSO, Statistical Investigator Gr. II, and other posts.

SSC CGL Cut Off 2025 The Staff Selection Commission releases SSC CGL Cut Off along with result declaration and final answer key. It is released separately for all posts and categories. Since the SSC CGL Tier 1 cut off is yet to be released, you can check the anticipated cut-off marks to gauge your chances of passing the SSC CGL 2025 exam. SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 SSC CGL 2025 exam is a national-level recruitment test conducted to fill 14,582 vacancies across various posts. While the official cut-off marks will be declared along with the results, candidates can refer to the expected cut-off to get an idea of their qualifying chances. Below is the category-wise expected cut-off for JSO, Statistical Investigator, and other posts under SSC CGL. The cut-off marks may differ for each post and category, as separate cut-offs are released for every post and reservation group.

Also, Check SSC CGL Previous Year Cut Off SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off for JSO The SSC CGL cut-off for the JSO post is expected to range between 155 and 180. The highest cut-off is likely to be for the UR category, followed by EWS and OBC. Category Cut off Marks SC 140 – 150 ST 132 – 142 OBC 155 – 165 EWS 165 – 167 UR 170 – 180 OH 130 – 138 HH 90-98 VH 120 – 130 SSC CGL Tier 1 Expected Cut Off 2025 for Statistical Investigator Gr. II SSC CGL expected cut-off is expected to be highest for the UR category (165–175), followed by EWS (160–170) and OBC (155–165). For reserved categories such as ST, VH, HH, and Others PWD, the cut-off is expected to be relatively lower. You can check the SSC CGL 2025 cut off in the table below. Category Statistical Investigator Gr. II ST 130 – 140 OBC 155 – 165 EWS 160 – 170 UR 165 – 175 HH 58-68 VH 89-99 Others PWD 35-45

SSC CGL Expected Cut Off 2025 for Other Posts Candidates from the general category who applied for other posts need to achieve a score between 120 and 128 marks. In contrast, candidates from the ST category are required to obtain a minimum score of 115 to 109 marks. Category Expected cut-off SC 120-128 ST 109-115 OBC 142-149 EWS 135-142 UR 150-155 ESM 66-72 OH 110-118 HH 60-68 VH 99-106 Other-PwD 41-49 How to Download SSC CGL Cut Off at ssc.gov.in? Candidates can easily download the SSC CGL cut off marks by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in Step 2: Click on ‘SSC CGL Tier 1 Cut Off’ link available on the homepage. Step 3: Log in using your credentials, such as your registration ID and password.