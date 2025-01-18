Hindu mythology is a vast ocean of knowledge about legends and tales of various Hindu deities that are worshipped in Hinduism. It provides various accounts of their evolution and how the world was formed. This quiz will be immensely beneficial for students preparing for competitive exams and enthusiasts of mythology and religious studies. Let’s start! GK Questions with Answers on Hindu Mythology 1. Who is known as the "Destroyer" among the Hindu Trinity of Gods? (a) Ganesha (b) Shiva (c) Vishnu (d) Kali Correct Answer: (b) Shiva Explanation: Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, is one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism. He is considered the destroyer in Hindu mythology. 2. Who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology? (a) Saraswati (b) Durga (c) Kali (d) Laxmi Correct Answer: (d) Laxmi

Explanation: Laxmi is considered the goddess of wealth in Hindu mythology; she is the consort of Vishnu or Narayan, one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism. 3. Which bird is the mount of Kartikeya? (a) Swan (b) Eagle (c) Peacock (d) Crow Correct Answer: (c) Peacock Explanation: Kartikeya, also known as Skanda or Murugan, is the commander-in-chief of the army of gods in Hindu mythology. His mount is a peacock. 4. Which Hindu god carries a three-pronged spear known as “Trishula”? (a) Brahma (b) Vishnu (c) Shiva (d) Indra Correct Answer: (c) Shiva Explanation: Shiva, or Mahadev, is one of the three gods, also known as Trimurti. He is depicted carrying a three-pronged spear known as the Trishula. The three ends of the spear represent destruction, creation, and maintenance. 5. Who is the king of gods in Hindu mythology?

(a) Vishnu (b) Varun (c) Surya (d) Indra Correct Answer: (d) Indra Explanation: Indra is considered the king of gods in Hindu mythology; he is depicted riding a white elephant. 6. Who is considered the first man in Hindu mythology? (a) Prahlada (b) Yayati (c) Manu (d) Dhruva Correct Answer: (c) Manu Explanation: Manu is considered the first man in Hindu mythology. He is also known as the progenitor of humanity. 7. Which demon king was killed by the Naramsimha avatar of Vishnu? (a) Ravan (b) Hiranyakashipu (c) Bali (d) Duryodhana Correct Answer: (b) Hiranyakashipu Explanation: Hiranyakashipu was the father of Prahlada, who was killed by Vishnu in the form of Naramsimha avatar. 8. Which divine cow is said to fulfill wishes in Hindu mythology? (a) Nandi (b) Nandini (c) Kamadhenu (d) Sabala Correct Answer: (c) Kamadhenu