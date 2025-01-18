Hindu mythology is a vast ocean of knowledge about legends and tales of various Hindu deities that are worshipped in Hinduism. It provides various accounts of their evolution and how the world was formed.
GK Questions with Answers on Hindu Mythology
1. Who is known as the "Destroyer" among the Hindu Trinity of Gods?
(a) Ganesha
(b) Shiva
(c) Vishnu
(d) Kali
Correct Answer: (b) Shiva
Explanation: Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, is one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism. He is considered the destroyer in Hindu mythology.
2. Who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology?
(a) Saraswati
(b) Durga
(c) Kali
(d) Laxmi
Correct Answer: (d) Laxmi
Explanation: Laxmi is considered the goddess of wealth in Hindu mythology; she is the consort of Vishnu or Narayan, one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism.
3. Which bird is the mount of Kartikeya?
(a) Swan
(b) Eagle
(c) Peacock
(d) Crow
Correct Answer: (c) Peacock
Explanation: Kartikeya, also known as Skanda or Murugan, is the commander-in-chief of the army of gods in Hindu mythology. His mount is a peacock.
4. Which Hindu god carries a three-pronged spear known as “Trishula”?
(a) Brahma
(b) Vishnu
(c) Shiva
(d) Indra
Correct Answer: (c) Shiva
Explanation: Shiva, or Mahadev, is one of the three gods, also known as Trimurti. He is depicted carrying a three-pronged spear known as the Trishula. The three ends of the spear represent destruction, creation, and maintenance.
5. Who is the king of gods in Hindu mythology?
(a) Vishnu
(b) Varun
(c) Surya
(d) Indra
Correct Answer: (d) Indra
Explanation: Indra is considered the king of gods in Hindu mythology; he is depicted riding a white elephant.
6. Who is considered the first man in Hindu mythology?
(a) Prahlada
(b) Yayati
(c) Manu
(d) Dhruva
Correct Answer: (c) Manu
Explanation: Manu is considered the first man in Hindu mythology. He is also known as the progenitor of humanity.
7. Which demon king was killed by the Naramsimha avatar of Vishnu?
(a) Ravan
(b) Hiranyakashipu
(c) Bali
(d) Duryodhana
Correct Answer: (b) Hiranyakashipu
Explanation: Hiranyakashipu was the father of Prahlada, who was killed by Vishnu in the form of Naramsimha avatar.
8. Which divine cow is said to fulfill wishes in Hindu mythology?
(a) Nandi
(b) Nandini
(c) Kamadhenu
(d) Sabala
Correct Answer: (c) Kamadhenu
Explanation: Kamadhenu is considered the divine cow goddess who was capable of fulfilling all wishes; she was also known as Surabhi.
9. Varaha is the avatar of which god?
(a) Agni
(b) Vishnu
(c) Shiva
(d) Brahma
Correct Answer: (b) Vishnu
Explanation: Varaha is the third avatar of Vishnu. In this avatar, Vishnu is depicted as a wild boar.
10. What is the name of the divine weapon held by Indra?
(a) Kaumodaki
(b) Sudarshan Chakra
(c) Ankusha
(d) Vajra
Correct Answer: (d) Vajra
Explanation: Vajra is the weapon of the king of gods, Indra; it was created from the bones of Sage Dadhichi.
