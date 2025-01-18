WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
GK Questions With Answers on Hindu Mythology

Aug 23, 2025, 12:30 IST

GK Questions with Answers on Hindu Mythology: Do you have a good understanding of Hindu mythology? Test your knowledge of Hindu mythology with this super interesting quiz now

Hindu mythology is a vast ocean of knowledge about legends and tales of various Hindu deities that are worshipped in Hinduism. It provides various accounts of their evolution and how the world was formed.

This quiz will be immensely beneficial for students preparing for competitive exams and enthusiasts of mythology and religious studies.

Let’s start!

1. Who is known as the "Destroyer" among the Hindu Trinity of Gods?

(a) Ganesha

(b) Shiva

(c) Vishnu

(d) Kali

Correct Answer: (b) Shiva

Explanation: Shiva, also known as Mahadeva, is one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism. He is considered the destroyer in Hindu mythology.

2. Who is the goddess of wealth and prosperity in Hindu mythology?

(a) Saraswati

(b) Durga

(c) Kali

(d) Laxmi

Correct Answer: (d) Laxmi

Explanation: Laxmi is considered the goddess of wealth in Hindu mythology; she is the consort of Vishnu or Narayan, one of the gods in the holy trinity of gods in Hinduism.

3. Which bird is the mount of Kartikeya?

(a) Swan

(b) Eagle

(c) Peacock

(d) Crow

Correct Answer: (c) Peacock

Explanation: Kartikeya, also known as Skanda or Murugan, is the commander-in-chief of the army of gods in Hindu mythology. His mount is a peacock.

4. Which Hindu god carries a three-pronged spear known as “Trishula”?

(a) Brahma

(b) Vishnu

(c) Shiva

(d) Indra

Correct Answer: (c) Shiva 

Explanation: Shiva, or Mahadev, is one of the three gods, also known as Trimurti. He is depicted carrying a three-pronged spear known as the Trishula. The three ends of the spear represent destruction, creation, and maintenance. 

5. Who is the king of gods in Hindu mythology?

(a) Vishnu

(b) Varun

(c) Surya

(d) Indra

Correct Answer: (d) Indra

Explanation: Indra is considered the king of gods in Hindu mythology; he is depicted riding a white elephant.

6. Who is considered the first man in Hindu mythology?

(a) Prahlada

(b) Yayati

(c) Manu

(d) Dhruva

Correct Answer: (c) Manu

Explanation: Manu is considered the first man in Hindu mythology. He is also known as the progenitor of humanity.

7. Which demon king was killed by the Naramsimha avatar of Vishnu?

(a) Ravan

(b) Hiranyakashipu

(c) Bali

(d) Duryodhana

Correct Answer: (b) Hiranyakashipu 

Explanation: Hiranyakashipu was the father of Prahlada, who was killed by Vishnu in the form of Naramsimha avatar.

8. Which divine cow is said to fulfill wishes in Hindu mythology?

(a) Nandi

(b) Nandini

(c) Kamadhenu

(d) Sabala

Correct Answer: (c) Kamadhenu

Explanation: Kamadhenu is considered the divine cow goddess who was capable of fulfilling all wishes; she was also known as Surabhi.

9. Varaha is the avatar of which god?

(a) Agni

(b) Vishnu

(c) Shiva

(d) Brahma

Correct Answer: (b) Vishnu

Explanation: Varaha is the third avatar of Vishnu. In this avatar, Vishnu is depicted as a wild boar.

10. What is the name of the divine weapon held by Indra?

(a) Kaumodaki

(b) Sudarshan Chakra

(c) Ankusha

(d) Vajra

Correct Answer: (d) Vajra

Explanation: Vajra is the weapon of the king of gods, Indra; it was created from the bones of Sage Dadhichi.

