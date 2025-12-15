BSF Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Word of the Day: Susurrus

By Sneha Singh
Dec 15, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is susurrus. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of susurrus here.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Susurrus
Susurrus

Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Also Read: Word of the Day: Magnanimous

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Susurrus

The word of the day is Susurrus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Susurrus

Susurrus refers to a soft, whispering, or rustling sound. It is often used to describe gentle background noises such as the murmur of leaves, the quiet flow of water, or the low hum of nature.

Susurrus- Origin

The word susurrus comes from the Latin term “susurrus,” meaning “a whisper” or “a murmur.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used in poetic or descriptive writing to convey delicate natural sounds.

Susurrus - Usage

The susurrus of the wind through the trees created a calming atmosphere.

They sat quietly, listening to the susurrus of waves on the shore.

Susurrus -Synonyms

Whisper, murmur, rustle, hum, sigh

Susurrus - Antonyms

Clatter, clang, roar, racket, crash

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Susurrus. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

Recommended Reading:

Word of the Day: Pseudonym

Sneha Singh
Sneha Singh

Content Writer

    Sneha Singh is a US News Content Writer at Jagran Josh, covering major developments in international policies and global affairs. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Amity University, Lucknow Campus. With over six months of experience as a Sub Editor at News24 Digital, Sneha brings sharp news judgment, SEO expertise and a passion for impactful storytelling.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News