Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series.

Word of the Day: Susurrus

The word of the day is Susurrus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Noun

Meaning of Susurrus

Susurrus refers to a soft, whispering, or rustling sound. It is often used to describe gentle background noises such as the murmur of leaves, the quiet flow of water, or the low hum of nature.

Susurrus- Origin

The word susurrus comes from the Latin term “susurrus,” meaning “a whisper” or “a murmur.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used in poetic or descriptive writing to convey delicate natural sounds.