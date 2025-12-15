Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Susurrus
The word of the day is Susurrus. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Noun
Meaning of Susurrus
Susurrus refers to a soft, whispering, or rustling sound. It is often used to describe gentle background noises such as the murmur of leaves, the quiet flow of water, or the low hum of nature.
Susurrus- Origin
The word susurrus comes from the Latin term “susurrus,” meaning “a whisper” or “a murmur.” It entered the English language in the 19th century and is commonly used in poetic or descriptive writing to convey delicate natural sounds.
Susurrus - Usage
The susurrus of the wind through the trees created a calming atmosphere.
They sat quietly, listening to the susurrus of waves on the shore.
Susurrus -Synonyms
Whisper, murmur, rustle, hum, sigh
Susurrus - Antonyms
Clatter, clang, roar, racket, crash
Conclusion
We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Susurrus. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.
