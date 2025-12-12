EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
By Sneha Singh
Dec 12, 2025

The word of the day is magnanimous.

Magnanimous
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Do you want to improve your knowledge of the English language?

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Magnanimous

The word of the day is Magnanimous.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Magnanimous

Magnanimous refers to someone generous, forgiving, and noble in spirit, especially toward a rival or someone less powerful. It describes a person who rises above resentment, pettiness, or anger, showing kindness even in difficult situations.

Magnanimous - Origin

The word magnanimous comes from the Latin term “magnanimus,” formed from “magnus” meaning “great” and “animus” meaning “spirit” or “soul.” It entered English in the 16th century to describe people with a great and noble character.

Magnanimous - Usage

She showed a magnanimous attitude by forgiving her colleague’s mistake.

Despite winning the match, the athlete remained magnanimous and praised her opponent’s efforts.

Magnanimous - Synonyms

Generous, forgiving, noble, charitable, big-hearted

Magnanimous - Antonyms

Selfish, spiteful, petty, narrow-minded, vindictive

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Magnanimous. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

