Word of the Day: Magnanimous
The word of the day is Magnanimous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Magnanimous
Magnanimous refers to someone generous, forgiving, and noble in spirit, especially toward a rival or someone less powerful. It describes a person who rises above resentment, pettiness, or anger, showing kindness even in difficult situations.
Magnanimous - Origin
The word magnanimous comes from the Latin term “magnanimus,” formed from “magnus” meaning “great” and “animus” meaning “spirit” or “soul.” It entered English in the 16th century to describe people with a great and noble character.
Magnanimous - Usage
She showed a magnanimous attitude by forgiving her colleague’s mistake.
Despite winning the match, the athlete remained magnanimous and praised her opponent’s efforts.
Magnanimous - Synonyms
Generous, forgiving, noble, charitable, big-hearted
Magnanimous - Antonyms
Selfish, spiteful, petty, narrow-minded, vindictive
Conclusion
