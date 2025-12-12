Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

Let’s get started.

Word of the Day: Magnanimous

The word of the day is Magnanimous. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Magnanimous

Magnanimous refers to someone generous, forgiving, and noble in spirit, especially toward a rival or someone less powerful. It describes a person who rises above resentment, pettiness, or anger, showing kindness even in difficult situations.