Word of the Day: Holistic

By Sneha Singh
Dec 11, 2025, 07:30 IST

The word of the day is Holistic. Develop your vocabulary by learning the meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms of holistic here.

Holistic
Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.

The word of the day is Holistic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.

Type

Adjective

Meaning of Holistic

Holistic refers to considering something as a whole, rather than focusing on individual parts. It emphasizes understanding how all parts are connected and how they work together to form the complete system.

Holistic - Origin

The word holistic comes from the Greek word “holos”, meaning “whole” or “entire.” It entered English in the 20th century, often used in medicine, education, and lifestyle contexts to describe complete and interconnected approaches.

Holistic - Usage

Doctors increasingly follow a holistic approach that considers both physical and mental health.

A holistic study plan focuses on understanding concepts instead of just memorising facts.

Holistic - Synonyms

Comprehensive, integrated, complete, all-inclusive, whole

Holistic - Antonyms

Partial, fragmented, incomplete, narrow, limited

Conclusion

We hope you enjoyed learning about the meaning, origin, and usage of the word Holistic. Stay connected with our Word of the Day series to continue strengthening your vocabulary and enhancing your understanding of the English language.

