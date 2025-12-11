Word of the Day: Enhance your vocabulary with our Word of the Day series. In this series, we introduce a new word every day and explore its meaning, origin, and usage in the English language. You can also check out its synonyms and antonyms to strengthen your word power.
Word of the Day: Holistic
The word of the day is Holistic. Let's take a quick look at its meaning, origin, usage, synonyms, and antonyms.
Type
Adjective
Meaning of Holistic
Holistic refers to considering something as a whole, rather than focusing on individual parts. It emphasizes understanding how all parts are connected and how they work together to form the complete system.
Holistic - Origin
The word holistic comes from the Greek word “holos”, meaning “whole” or “entire.” It entered English in the 20th century, often used in medicine, education, and lifestyle contexts to describe complete and interconnected approaches.
Holistic - Usage
Doctors increasingly follow a holistic approach that considers both physical and mental health.
A holistic study plan focuses on understanding concepts instead of just memorising facts.
Holistic - Synonyms
Comprehensive, integrated, complete, all-inclusive, whole
Holistic - Antonyms
Partial, fragmented, incomplete, narrow, limited
