Land of Snow: Some countries are known for beaches and sunshine, but one country is famous worldwide for its long winters, icy landscapes, and heavy snowfall. This country stays covered in snow for months, with freezing temperatures and white mountains shaping its identity. Because of its climate and geography, it is widely searched and recognised as the Land of Snow.

Which Country Is Known as the Land of Snow?

Tibet is known as the Land of Snow because of its snow-covered mountains, freezing temperatures, and high-altitude climate. Its location on the Tibetan Plateau keeps the region cold, earning it the title Land of Snow in history, culture, and geography.

Why Is Tibet Called the Land of Snow?

Tibet is called the Land of Snow because large parts of the region remain cold throughout the year. Snow covers its peaks, plateaus, and valleys for long periods, making snow an important part of its identity.