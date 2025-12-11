HP CET 2026 Exam Dates Released, Check Tentative Schedule Date and Time Here

Himachal Pradesh Technical University has announced the schedule for HP CET 2026. Candidates interested in securing admissions to the B. Tech and B. Pharmacy → Direct Entry and MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM) can check the complete schedule here.

According to the schedule announced, the B.Tech and B.Pharmacy entrance exam will be held on May 10, 2026 → Sunday, 09:00 AM to 12.15 PM, and the MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM) programme entrance exam will be held on May 10, 2026 → Sunday, 02:00 PM to 04.00 PM

HPCET will be conducted in the offline mode across various test centres. The application forms are expected to be released by officials soon. Candidates appearing for the admission entrance must make sure they complete the registration and application process within the given deadline.

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule