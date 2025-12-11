EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
HP CET 2026 Exam Dates Released, Check Tentative Schedule Date and Time Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Dec 11, 2025, 13:10 IST

HPCET 2026 exam dates have been announced for the undergraduate B.Tech and B.Pham and Postgraduate MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM) programmes. Candidates interested in applying can check the exam schedule here.

HP CET 2026 Tentative Schedule Released
Key Points

  • HP CET UG and PG entrance test to be held on May 10, 2026
  • HP CET UG Exam will be held in the morning session from 9 AM to 12.15 PM
  • The HP CET PG entrance exam will be held in the afternoon session from 2 PM to 4 PM

Himachal Pradesh Technical University has announced the schedule for HP CET 2026. Candidates interested in securing admissions to the B. Tech and B. Pharmacy → Direct Entry and MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM) can check the complete schedule here. 

According to the schedule announced, the B.Tech and B.Pharmacy entrance exam will be held on May 10, 2026 → Sunday, 09:00 AM to 12.15 PM, and the MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM) programme entrance exam will be held on May 10, 2026 → Sunday, 02:00 PM to 04.00 PM

HPCET will be conducted in the offline mode across various test centres. The application forms are expected to be released by officials soon. Candidates appearing for the admission entrance must make sure they complete the registration and application process within the given deadline. 

HPCET 2026 Exam Schedule

Check the HPCET 2026 exam schedule below

Programme

Date

Time

B. Tech and B. Pharmacy → Direct Entry

May 10, 2026

Sunday, 09:00 AM to 12.15 PM

MCA, MBA and MBA (T&HM)

May 10, 2026 

Sunday, 02:00 PM to 04.00 PM

