TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana Class 10th Exam Schedule Released at bse.telangana.gov.in

Key Points
- BSE Telangana released the TS SSC Exam 2026 timetable today, December 10, 2025.
- Class 10 students can visit the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
- The exams are scheduled from March 12 to April 16, 2026, in a single morning session.
TS SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026 time table today, December 10, 2025. Students in class 10th across schools in Telangana can visit the official website to check the routine at bse.telangana.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Telangana SSC exams will be conducted between March 12 and April 16, 2026 in a single morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The timetable includes subject names, paper codes, and important exam-day instructions for students.
TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon
|
Exam name
|
Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations
|
Board name
|
Board of School Education (BSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bse.telangana.gov.in
|
State
|
Telangana
|
Exam pattern
|
External assessment: 80%
Internal assessment: 20%
|
Exam marks
|
100
|
Class
|
SSC 10th
|
Exam shifts
|
9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM
|
Exam mode
|
Offline, pen-and-paper mode
BSE Telangana SSC Time Table 2026
Check the detailed TS 10th time table below:
|Date
|Day
|Subject
|Time
|March 14, 2026
|Saturday
|First Language – Group A and Composite Course (Part I & II)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|March 18, 2026
|Wednesday
|Second Language
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|March 23, 2026
|Monday
|Third Language (English)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|March 28, 2026
|Saturday
|Mathematics
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|April 2, 2026
|Thursday
|Physical Science
|9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|April 7, 2026
|Tuesday
|Biological Science
|9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
|April 13, 2026
|Monday
|Social Studies
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|April 15, 2026
|Wednesday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
|April 16, 2026
|Thursday
|OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic)
|9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
How to check TS SSC Time Table 2026?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the TS SSC Time Table 2026:
- Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on Quick link Section
- Click on 10th exam date 2026 link
- TS SSC Time Table 2026 will appear
- Download the exam routine for exam purposes
