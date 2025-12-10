RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana Class 10th Exam Schedule Released at bse.telangana.gov.in

Dec 10, 2025, 16:04 IST

The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana), released the TS SSC Exam 2026 timetable today, December 10, 2025. Class 10 students can check the routine on the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. The exams are scheduled from March 12 to April 16, 2026, in a single morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm.

Key Points

  • Class 10 students can visit the official websites at tgbie.cgg.gov.in and bse.telangana.gov.in.
  • The exams are scheduled from March 12 to April 16, 2026, in a single morning session.

TS SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026 time table today, December 10, 2025. Students in class 10th across schools in Telangana can visit the official website to check the routine at bse.telangana.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Telangana SSC exams will be conducted between March 12 and April 16, 2026 in a single morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The timetable includes subject names, paper codes, and important exam-day instructions for students.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026: 

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet soon

Exam name 

Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examinations 

Board name 

Board of School Education (BSE)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

bse.telangana.gov.in

State 

Telangana 

Exam pattern 

External assessment: 80%

Internal assessment: 20% 

Exam marks 

100

Class 

SSC 10th

Exam shifts 

9:30 AM - 11 AM 9:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Exam mode 

Offline, pen-and-paper mode 

BSE Telangana SSC Time Table 2026

Check the detailed TS 10th time table below:

DateDaySubjectTime
March 14, 2026 Saturday First Language – Group A and Composite Course (Part I & II) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
March 18, 2026 Wednesday Second Language 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
March 23, 2026 Monday Third Language (English) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
March 28, 2026 Saturday Mathematics 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
April 2, 2026 Thursday Physical Science 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
April 7, 2026 Tuesday Biological Science 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM
April 13, 2026 Monday Social Studies 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
April 15, 2026 Wednesday OSSC Main Language Paper-I (Sanskrit & Arabic) and SSC Vocational Course (Theory) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM
April 16, 2026 Thursday OSSC Main Language Paper-II (Sanskrit & Arabic) 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM

How to check TS SSC Time Table 2026?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the TS SSC Time Table 2026: 

  1. Visit the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on Quick link Section
  3. Click on 10th exam date 2026 link
  4. TS SSC Time Table 2026 will appear
  5. Download the exam routine for exam purposes

