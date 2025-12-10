TS SSC Time Table 2026: BSE Telangana Class 10th Exam Schedule Released at bse.telangana.gov.in

TS SSC Time Table 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana (BSE Telangana) has released the TS Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Exam 2026 time table today, December 10, 2025. Students in class 10th across schools in Telangana can visit the official website to check the routine at bse.telangana.gov.in. According to the schedule, the Telangana SSC exams will be conducted between March 12 and April 16, 2026 in a single morning session from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The timetable includes subject names, paper codes, and important exam-day instructions for students.

TS SSC Board Exam 2026 Key Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important information related to the upcoming TS SSC Board Exam 2026: