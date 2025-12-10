Queen of Birds: The bird world is full of colourful species, but one bird stands out for its royal appearance, long feathers, and graceful display. This bird is admired for its beauty, elegance, and cultural symbolism. Because of its globally recognised look, it is widely searched and celebrated as the Queen of Birds.

Which Bird Is Known as the Queen of Birds?

The peacock (Indian peafowl) is known as the Queen of Birds because of its colourful feathers, majestic dance, royal posture and cultural importance. Its fan-shaped tail and iridescent plumage make it one of the most iconic birds in the world.

Why Is the Peacock Called the Queen of Birds?

The peacock has a long shimmering train that reflects blue, green, and gold shades. Its impressive courtship display, elegant walk, and majestic fan shape are key reasons behind its royal title.