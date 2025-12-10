Which countries are known as the E3 countries?

The term 'E3' countries refers to three leading powers of Europe: the United Kingdom, Germany and France. These countries have an important role in diplomatic coordination in international relations, including global security, nuclear proliferation and conflict resolution, such as recent engagement related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
The E3 is an informal group for the foreign and security cooperation arrangement between the three major European countries:
France
Germany
United Kingdom (UK)
The term ‘E3’ often refers to the European Three for their collective diplomatic and strategic influence in international relations.
Why was the E3 formed, and when?
The group of E3 countries was established during the US attack on Iraq and manages the nuclear risks coming from Iran. The main objective was to ensure nuclear non-proliferation through dialogue and deliberation. Later in 2006, the composition of E3 expanded to the E3+3 format by the inclusion of Russia, the United States (US) and China over the Iran nuclear dialogue.
What is the significant role of E3 countries in international security?
The E3 was formed as a reaction to evolving nuclear diplomacy and played a mediating role in collective negotiations between the US, the UN Security Council and Iran.
In 2015, Iran signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA, or Iran nuclear deal) with the E3/EU+3, which outlined monitoring of Iran’s nuclear facilities and lifting UN sanctions. The E3 was integral to the implementation of the deal.
The E3 has expanded the common diplomatic agenda on a range of international security issues, such as
Issues in the Middle East, such as conflicts in Syria, Libya, Iraq, and Egypt,
responses to a constitutional crisis in Moldova, struggles in the Sahel
and rights of coastal states over their territorial waters in the South China Sea.
The E3’s activities have been recognised as a positive contribution to common European and American security concerns.
Recent Engagement by E3 Countries with Ukraine:
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 has become the focal point of the E3 countries’ foreign policy. The EU and E3 developed new approaches to military support to assist Ukraine, and the US coordinates responses to the conflict with the EU and E3 grouping.
A recent meeting in London between E3 countries and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Oleksandrovych Zelenskyy to coordinate a unified approach to a 28-point peace plan proposed by US President Donald Trump. E3 demonstrated their commitment to just and long-lasting peace in Europe.
How are E3 countries different from the European Union?
E3 is an informal group of three major countries (the UK, France, and Germany) with the primary objective of addressing foreign and security policy issues, whereas the European Union is a formal group of 27 European countries that is a treaty-based institutional body with binding laws followed by the member countries with the aim of promoting peace, its values like democracy and human rights, and the well-being of citizens in Europe by uniting member states economically and politically and establishing a single market.
The E3 group is an informal diplomatic and strategic cooperation consisting of France, Germany and the UK. Initially focused on the Iran nuclear proliferation, it now coordinates foreign and security policy responses and demonstrated a unified approach across the world and the Russia and Ukraine conflict.
