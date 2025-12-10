Which countries are known as the E3 countries?

The term 'E3' countries refers to three leading powers of Europe: the United Kingdom, Germany and France. These countries have an important role in diplomatic coordination in international relations, including global security, nuclear proliferation and conflict resolution, such as recent engagement related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

What are E3 countries?

The E3 is an informal group for the foreign and security cooperation arrangement between the three major European countries:

France Germany United Kingdom (UK)

The term ‘E3’ often refers to the European Three for their collective diplomatic and strategic influence in international relations.

Why was the E3 formed, and when?

The group of E3 countries was established during the US attack on Iraq and manages the nuclear risks coming from Iran. The main objective was to ensure nuclear non-proliferation through dialogue and deliberation. Later in 2006, the composition of E3 expanded to the E3+3 format by the inclusion of Russia, the United States (US) and China over the Iran nuclear dialogue.