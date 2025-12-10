NID DAT 2026: Prelims Admit Card to release Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu; Details Here

NID Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the hall ticket online at nid.edu. It is expected that the board will release the admit card tomorrow by 4 PM.

Candidates are advised to keep their credentials—email ID, date of birth, and password—readily available to download the hall ticket. The hall ticket will carry details like the name and address of the NID DAT 2026 exam center allotted, reporting time, exam date and timings, roll number, etc. students will need to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre to appear for the exams.

NID DAT 2026 Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of NID DAT 2026: