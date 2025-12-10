CLAT 2026 Answer Key OUT, Direct Link
NID DAT 2026: Prelims Admit Card to release Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu; Details Here

Dec 10, 2025, 18:46 IST

The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025, expected by 4 PM, on the official website at admissions.nid.edu. Candidates must use their email ID, date of birth, and password to download the hall ticket.

Key Points

  • The admit card will be available on the official website at admissions.nid.edu.
  • Candidates need their email ID, date of birth, and password to download the hall ticket.

NID Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the hall ticket online at nid.edu. It is expected that the board will release the admit card tomorrow by 4 PM. 

Candidates are advised to keep their credentials—email ID, date of birth, and password—readily available to download the hall ticket. The hall ticket will carry details like the name and address of the NID DAT 2026 exam center allotted, reporting time, exam date and timings, roll number, etc. students will need to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre to appear for the exams. 

NID DAT 2026 Highlights

Check the following table carrying the important details of NID DAT 2026: 

Overview  Details 
Event name NID Admit Card 2026
Exam name  NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims
Board name  National Institute of Design (NID)
Academic year  2026-27
Admission website  admissions.nid.edu
Official website  nid.edu
Stream  Design 
Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Postgraduate (PG)
Exam date  December 21, 2026
Programmes 

B.Des

M.Des
Admit card release date  December 11, 2025 at 4 PM (expected)
Login credentials 

Email ID

Date of Birth 

Password

How to download NID DAT 2026 Admit Card?

Follow the mentioned steps to check the NID DAT Prelims 2026 Admit Card online: 

  1. Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
  2. Click on the link for NID DAT 2026 Prelims admit card
  3. Enter your details and submit
  4. Review and download your hall ticket

Candidates must carry a copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam to be held on December 21, 2025.

Details Mentioned in NID DAT 2026 Prelims Hall Ticket

The following details must be mentioned in the hall ticket online: 

  • Application number
  • Candidate's name
  • Roll number
  • Date of birth
  • Name of the course 
  • Reporting time for exam
  • Date of exam
  • Exam duration
  • Gate closing time
  • Test centre code
  • Test centre address
  • Photograph
  • Signature
  • NID DAT guidelines 

