NID DAT 2026: Prelims Admit Card to release Tomorrow at admissions.nid.edu; Details Here

Key Points
- NID to release the NID DAT Prelims 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025 by 4 PM.
- The admit card will be available on the official website at admissions.nid.edu.
- Candidates need their email ID, date of birth, and password to download the hall ticket.
NID Admit Card 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims 2026 admit card tomorrow, December 11, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check the hall ticket online at nid.edu. It is expected that the board will release the admit card tomorrow by 4 PM.
Candidates are advised to keep their credentials—email ID, date of birth, and password—readily available to download the hall ticket. The hall ticket will carry details like the name and address of the NID DAT 2026 exam center allotted, reporting time, exam date and timings, roll number, etc. students will need to carry a hard copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre to appear for the exams.
NID DAT 2026 Highlights
Check the following table carrying the important details of NID DAT 2026:
|Overview
|Details
|Event name
|NID Admit Card 2026
|Exam name
|NID Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Prelims
|Board name
|National Institute of Design (NID)
|Academic year
|2026-27
|Admission website
|admissions.nid.edu
|Official website
|nid.edu
|Stream
|Design
|Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
Postgraduate (PG)
|Exam date
|December 21, 2026
|Programmes
|
B.Des
M.Des
|Admit card release date
|December 11, 2025 at 4 PM (expected)
|Login credentials
|
Email ID
Date of Birth
Password
How to download NID DAT 2026 Admit Card?
Follow the mentioned steps to check the NID DAT Prelims 2026 Admit Card online:
- Visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu
- Click on the link for NID DAT 2026 Prelims admit card
- Enter your details and submit
- Review and download your hall ticket
Candidates must carry a copy of their hall tickets to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam to be held on December 21, 2025.
Details Mentioned in NID DAT 2026 Prelims Hall Ticket
The following details must be mentioned in the hall ticket online:
- Application number
- Candidate's name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- Name of the course
- Reporting time for exam
- Date of exam
- Exam duration
- Gate closing time
- Test centre code
- Test centre address
- Photograph
- Signature
- NID DAT guidelines
