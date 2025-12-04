RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025-26: Download Subject-Wise Sample Paper PDFs

RBSE 10th Model Papers 2026: The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer has released the RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025–26 for students appearing in the Rajasthan Board Exam 2026. These model papers are now available on the official RBSE website, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. To help students prepare efficiently, we have provided subject-wise RBSE 10th model paper PDFs below, so you don’t have to scroll through RBSE’s combined PDF. RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025-26 Released for Board Exam 2026 RBSE has officially released the 2025–26 model papers for all Class 10 subjects. These papers follow the updated exam pattern and help students understand the question format, marking scheme and chapter weightage. They are highly useful for students preparing for the Rajasthan Board 10th Exam 2026.

RBSE Class 10 Exam Dates 2026 (Official) RBSE has announced that the Class 10 annual exams will be conducted from February 12 to March 12, 2026. Students must use the latest model papers to strengthen their preparation before the final board exams. Download Subject-Wise RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025-26 RBSE has released all model papers in a single combined PDF, which makes it difficult for students to find individual subjects quickly. To solve this, here are the subject-wise direct links for easy download. Below are the RBSE 10th subject-wise model papers for the 2025–26 academic session: RBSE Class 10 Maths Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF RBSE Class 10 Science Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF RBSE Class 10 Social Science Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF RBSE Class 10 English Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF RBSE Class 10 Hindi Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF RBSE Class 10 Sanskrit Model Paper 2025-2026 PDF

How to Download RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025–26 from the Official Website RBSE has improved the formatting of the model papers this year, making it easier for students to access both new and previous years' papers. Follow the steps below: Step-by-Step Guide Step 1: Visit the official Rajasthan Board website: rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “Books/Old Papers/Model Questions” located on the left panel.

Step 3: Select “Model Papers 2025–26” from the available options.

Step 4: Choose the Class 10 section.

Step 5: A PDF containing all Class 10 subjects will open.

Step 6: Scroll to your preferred subject and download the model paper for exam preparation. Benefits of RBSE Class 10 Model Papers 2025–26 1. Helps Understand Latest Exam Pattern These model papers follow the updated structure, including MCQs, competency-based questions, and HOTS-type questions.