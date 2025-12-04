CAT Response Sheet 2025
Focus
Quick Links

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Download PDF

By Jaya Gupta
Dec 4, 2025, 19:51 IST

Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Bihar board has released class 12 model papers for the session 2026. Here you can download Bihar board class 12 Maths model paper from the direct link shared in the article.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Download PDF
BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Download PDF

Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released model papers for all subjects. The model papers will help students to prepare for the board exams for the 2026 session. However, here you can find Bihar board class 12 Maths model paper, and its direct link to download the PDF. Bihar board which looks after education in the state of Bihar annually releases model papers which is like a sample paper of exam papers. This contains 50 % of objective type questions and 50% of theory or written based offering students to balance their knowledge and use critical mind in solving the paper. 

The recent changes applied for the Class 12 papers have been made in effect after the introduction of New Education Policy (NEP 2020) which promotes fundamental learning and promotes critical thinking, scrapping the traditional rote learning method. As you read further you can also find direct link to download pdf of latest Bihar board class 12 maths model paper for the session 2026.

Also Check:Bihar Board Model Paper 2026: Download OFFICIAL BSEB 10th, 12th Sample Question Papers PDF

BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026

Given here are questions extracted from the BSEB class 12 model paper. These questions can be used as samples to prepare for the Maths paper. Students are advised to analyse these questions, understand the pattern and solve the paper to examine their knowledge. 

SECTION-A

Question Nos. 1 to 100 have four options, out of which only one is correct. Answer any 50 questions.

To download complete questions, students can check this link to download PDF for Bihar board class 12 maths model paper 2026.

Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026 PDF

How to Download Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026?

To download Bihar board class 12 Maths model paper from the official website, students can follow these steps: 

  • Search BSEB official website, which is biharboardonline.com

  • Go to the main website and look for Model paper 2026

  • At the top right section you can find the link to ‘Model Paper 2026’

  • Click on the link and select Inetrmediate 

  • You can now find PDF links to almost all subejcts here. 

  • Select Mathematics and download the PDF 

Students can follow these steps to download model paper class 12 from the official website. They can utilise model papers as an added step to elevate your exam preparation.

Recommended: Bihar Board 10th Syllabus 2025-26 Hindi, Download PDF

Bihar Board 12th Syllabus in Hindi

Jaya Gupta
Jaya Gupta

Jaya Gupta is a Content Writer with 4 years of experience in varied domains from academic writing to working in indie-publishing organization. She has also presented a paper on Trauma, Gender and Digital Humanities and actively writes on education, and digital culture.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News