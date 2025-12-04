BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: Download PDF

Bihar Board Class 12 Maths Model Paper 2026: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released model papers for all subjects. The model papers will help students to prepare for the board exams for the 2026 session. However, here you can find Bihar board class 12 Maths model paper, and its direct link to download the PDF. Bihar board which looks after education in the state of Bihar annually releases model papers which is like a sample paper of exam papers. This contains 50 % of objective type questions and 50% of theory or written based offering students to balance their knowledge and use critical mind in solving the paper.

The recent changes applied for the Class 12 papers have been made in effect after the introduction of New Education Policy (NEP 2020) which promotes fundamental learning and promotes critical thinking, scrapping the traditional rote learning method. As you read further you can also find direct link to download pdf of latest Bihar board class 12 maths model paper for the session 2026.