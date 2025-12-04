IQ Test for Geniuses: Can You Solve This Math Puzzle In 9 Seconds?

IQ tests are a great way to test the intelligence of an individual. In these tests, a problem is presented before the readers which needs to be solved within a time limit. These challenges evaluate an individual's mental functions, such as logical reasoning, pattern recognition, memory, and analytical thinking. Practising these tests helps one to build a sharp brain and develop out-of-the-box thinking.
Do you have a razor-sharp brain?
Test your brain power now!
IQ Test: Crack The Math Puzzle in 9 Seconds
In the image shared above, a math puzzle featuring school accessories is shown.
The challenge here is to solve the math puzzle by finding the value at the end of the picture.
You have 9 seconds to solve the puzzle.
Can you do it?
Let’s start!
This math puzzle will test your intelligence and analytical thinking skills.
Look at the image and study the pattern carefully.
See if you could identify any pattern in the picture.
Hurry up; time is running out.
There are only a few seconds remaining.
And...
The time limit is over now!
How many of you successfully solved the math puzzle?
Congratulations to those readers who solved the math puzzle within the time limit.
You people have an IQ above 140.
Those who couldn’t solve the math puzzle must regularly practice such challenges to improve their speed and accuracy.
Now check out the solution provided below.
IQ Test: Solution
In this puzzle, we see that:
School Bag + School Bag = 20
School Bag = 10
School Bag + Notebook = 15
Notebook = 15 - 10
= 5
Now,
Notebook - Pencil = 3
Pencil = 5 - 3
= 2
So, if we put all the values in the final step of the equation, we get
School Bag with a Pencil - Pencil * Notebook = ?
School bag with a pencil becomes 10 + 2 = 12
Therefore,
12 - 2*5 = 2
If you loved solving this math puzzle, share this with your friends and family and see who solves it in the quickest time.
