Cold Moon December 2025: Where and How to Watch the Cold Moon?

The last full moon of 2025, popularly called the “Cold Moon”, will also be the final supermoon of the year, giving skywatchers one more bright, oversized lunar display before the year ends. Rising in early December, it offers a striking view even to the naked eye and can also be followed via global livestreams for those under cloudy skies or city glare. When is the December 2025 Cold Supermoon? The full Cold Moon rises in early December, marking the final full moon of 2025.

The supermoon’s peak illumination is expected on Thursday, December 4, 2025, at 6:14 p.m. ET, according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Although the moon will be visible throughout the night, observers usually perceive it as largest just after moonrise, when it appears low on the horizon and benefits from the “moon illusion.”

Where and How to Watch the Cold Moon? For those unable to step outside or facing poor weather, major observatories and projects will stream the event live. Virtual Telescope Project (Italy)

Livestream date: December 4, 2025

Time: 3 p.m. EST

View Location: Telescopic views from Manciano, Italy.

Griffith Observatory (Los Angeles)

Livestream date: December 5, 2025

Time: 8:27 p.m. EST. What Is the "Cold Moon"? The traditional name of the full moon in December is the Cold Moon, based on seasonal patterns in the Northern Hemisphere.

The term reflects the sharp drop in temperatures, and the arrival of winter cold around this time.

It is also sometimes called the “Moon before Yule”, linking it to mid‑winter and year‑end festivities.

Almanacs list it among a series of culturally inspired full‑moon names (like Wolf, Snow, and Harvest Moons) that hint at seasonal conditions or traditions.

What Makes It a Supermoon? NASA defines a supermoon as a full moon that occurs when the Moon is at or near perigee, the closest point in its elliptical orbit around Earth.

The Moon is larger and brighter at perigee + full phase, compared to an average full moon.

According to NASA estimates, a supermoon can look up to about 14% bigger and 30% brighter than the faintest full moon of the year.

Such events typically happen three to four times a year; the December Cold Moon is the third consecutive supermoon after the October and November full moons in 2025. Full Moons, 2026: Dates and Names Read along for the 2026 full‑moon calendar, including both dates and traditional names. Key Full Moon Dates for 2026 January 3

February 1

March 3

April 1

May 1 & May 31

June 29th

July 29

August 27

September 26

October 26

November 24

December 23