From Yeltsin to Putin: Check the List of Presidents of Russia (1991- 2026)
Vladimir Putin is the current president of Russia. In this article, we have covered the complete list of Russian presidents from 1991 to 2026.
Russia is the world's largest country in terms of area, and also one of the most powerful in terms of defence. The presidents of Russia hold the highest authority in both administrative and military matters. Vladimir Putin is the current president of Russia, having assumed the position for the second time in 2012.
In this article, we will be covering the list of Russian presidents from 1991 to 2026.
Vladimir Putin Biography: Net Worth, Wife, Age, Political Career, Facts and More Here
Russian Presidents from 1991 to 2026
Take a look at the list of Russian presidents below. The last four Presidents in the list mentioned were the acting Presidents.
|
President
|
Years of Service
|
Duration & Term
|
Boris Yeltsin
|
10 July 1991- 31 December 1999
|
8 years, 174 days
|
Vladimir Putin
|
7 May 2000 – 7 May 2008
|
8 years, 128 days
|
Dmitry Medvedev
|
7 May 2008 – 7 May 2012
|
4 years, 0 days
|
Vladimir Putin
|
7 May 2012-Present
|
14 years, 74 days
Acting Presidents of Russia
|
Name
|
Term
|
Reason for Serving as President
|
Alexander Rutskoy
|
22nd September 1993- 4th October 1993
|
Acting president during the 1993 constitutional crisis.
|
Viktor Chernomyrdin
|
5th November 1996- 6 November 1996
|
Acting president during Boris Yeltsin's heart surgery.
|
Vladimir Putin
|
31 December 1999- 7th May 2000
|
Acting president after Yeltsin's early resignation
When was the Post of President introduced in Russia?
The post of President of Russia was introduced on July 10, 1991 by passing of a national memorandum that approved the creation of this post. The national memorandum was initiated on 17th March 1991, at that time Russia was known as Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic.
What was the scene before 1991?
When Russia was called the Soviet Union, there was no post as such of the Russian President and the country was headed by collective bodies like All Russian Central Executive Committee and the Presidium of Supreme Soviet. Soviet Government till then did not require any President’s office as it was said in those days.
The first President of Russia's Soviet Union was Mikhail Gorbachev who brought in a series of unsuccessful reforms.
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