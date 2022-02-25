Russia & Ukraine are at war. Russia carried out a three side attack, biggest since the World War 2 on any European nation on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was quite satisfied with the Russian soldiers’ performance. Check the list of Russian presidents in descending order below.

ALSO READ|

Presidents of Russia: Scenario Before 1991

The list of Russian Presidents can be checked after the year 1991 below. The presence of Presidents in Russia was planned after 1918 but the actual introduction of this post occurred after the year 1991, once the referendum was conducted. When Russia was called the Soviet Union, there was no post as such of the Russian President and the country was headed by collective bodies like All Russian Central Executive Committee and the Presidium of Supreme Soviet. Soviet Government till then did not require any President’s office as it was said in those days.

The first President of Russia's Soviet Union was Mikhail Gorbachev who brought in a series of unsuccessful reforms.

List of Presidents of Russia: Check!

Russia’s first President was Boris Yeltsin. His term lasted for a long 8.5 years. However, the longest-serving president of Russia has been the current President Putin. His term would expire in 2024 which would make him the President of the country for almost 20 years. This is the longest any President would have served in any nation across the world. Take a look at the list below. The last four Presidents in the list mentioned are the acting Presidents who were chosen to represent the country at the time of emergency.

President Years of Service Duration & Term Boris Yeltsin 10 July 1991- 31 December 1999 8 years, 174 days Vladimir Putin 7 May 2000 – 7 May 2008 8 years, 128 days Dmitry Medvedev 7 May 2008 – 7 May 2012 4 years, 0 days Vladimir Putin 7 May 2012-2024 (term expires) 9 years, 293 days Alexander Rutskoy 22nd September 1993- 4th October 1993 Acting president during the 1993 constitutional crisis. Viktor Chernomyrdin 5th November 1996- 6 November 1996 Acting president during Boris Yeltsin's heart surgery. Vladimir Putin 31 December 1999- 7th May 2000 Acting president after Yeltsin's early resignation

Russia does not seem to be a fan of this position of President it seems. There have been only 3 major names on the Presidential list since 1991. The rest were acting presidents.

Vladimir Putin Biography: Net Worth, Wife, Age, Political Career, Facts and More Here



