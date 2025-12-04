Russia is the world's largest country in terms of area, and also one of the most powerful in terms of defence. The presidents of Russia hold the highest authority in both administrative and military matters. Vladimir Putin is the current president of Russia, having assumed the position for the second time in 2012.

In this article, we will be covering the list of Russian presidents from 1991 to 2026.

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Russian Presidents from 1991 to 2026

Take a look at the list of Russian presidents below. The last four Presidents in the list mentioned were the acting Presidents.