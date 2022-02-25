JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

List of Russian Presidents: 1991-2022

Listed below are all the Presidents of the Russian Federation or Russia. The country, Russia is currently involved in a war with Ukraine. Check the List of Presidents of Russia below.
Created On: Feb 25, 2022 13:08 IST
Modified On: Feb 25, 2022 13:37 IST
List of Presidents of Russia
List of Presidents of Russia

Russia & Ukraine are at war. Russia carried out a three side attack, biggest since the World War 2 on any European nation on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was quite satisfied with the Russian soldiers’ performance. Check the list of Russian presidents in descending order below. 

ALSO READ|

List of Top 10 Largest Armies Of The World 2022
List of Government Banks or Public Sector Banks in India

Presidents of Russia: Scenario Before 1991

The list of Russian Presidents can be checked after the year 1991 below. The presence of Presidents in Russia was planned after 1918 but the actual introduction of this post occurred after the year 1991, once the referendum was conducted. When Russia was called the Soviet Union, there was no post as such of the Russian President and the country was headed by collective bodies like All Russian Central Executive Committee and the Presidium of Supreme Soviet. Soviet Government till then did not require any President’s office as it was said in those days. 

The first President of Russia's Soviet Union was Mikhail Gorbachev who brought in a series of unsuccessful reforms. 

List of Presidents of Russia: Check!

Russia’s first President was Boris Yeltsin. His term lasted for a long 8.5 years. However, the longest-serving president of Russia has been the current President Putin. His term would expire in 2024 which would make him the President of the country for almost 20 years. This is the longest any President would have served in any nation across the world. Take a look at the list below. The last four Presidents in the list mentioned are the acting Presidents who were chosen to represent the country at the time of emergency. 

President

Years of Service

Duration & Term

Boris Yeltsin

10 July 1991- 31 December 1999

8 years, 174 days

Vladimir Putin

7 May 2000 – 7 May 2008

8 years, 128 days

Dmitry Medvedev

7 May 2008 – 7 May 2012

4 years, 0 days

Vladimir Putin

7 May 2012-2024 (term expires)

9 years, 293 days

Alexander Rutskoy

22nd September 1993- 4th October 1993

Acting president during the 1993 constitutional crisis.

Viktor Chernomyrdin

5th November 1996- 6 November 1996

Acting president during Boris Yeltsin's heart surgery.

Vladimir Putin

31 December 1999- 7th May 2000

Acting president after Yeltsin's early resignation

Russia does not seem to be a fan of this position of President it seems. There have been only 3 major names on the Presidential list since 1991. The rest were acting presidents. 

Vladimir Putin Biography: Net Worth, Wife, Age, Political Career, Facts and More Here
Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Comment (0)

Post Comment

9 + 3 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

    Related Categories