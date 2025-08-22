WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links
Breaking News

WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out at wbjeeb.nic.in Question Withdrawn, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025 OUT: The WBJEE Board has released the WBJEE Result 2025 Final Answer Key today, August 22, 2025. candidates can find the official answer key on the website at wbjee.nic.in. The board has also released the WBJEE Result 2025 today, August 22, 2205. Candidates can find the direct link to the Final answer key PDF and result portal here.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Aug 22, 2025, 14:22 IST
WBJEE Result and Final Answer Key OUT
WBJEE Result and Final Answer Key OUT
Register for Result Updates

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Final Answer Key today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has also released the WBJEE Result 2025 today, August 22, 2025. Candidates can also find the direct link to the result portal here.  

Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Out at WBJEEB Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here

WBJEE Result 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the following important points related to WBJEE Result 2025 and final answer key here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)

Board name 

West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

wbjeeb.nic.in

Result website 

wbjeeb.nic.in/wbjee

Exam date 

April 27, 2025

Result date 

August 22, 2025

Final answer key release date 

August 22, 2025

State 

West Bengal 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Stream 

Engineering 

Technology

Pharmacy

Architecture

Result log in credentials 

Application Number

Date of Birth

Candidates do not need to enter their log in credentials as it is an open access PDF on the website. Candidates can check the direct link to the PDF here. 

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2025 DIRECT LINK

The board released the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the students earlier on the website. Candidates must know that the final answer key will not allow any more changes. The result of WBJEE 2025 has also been released. 

WBJEE Result 2025 DIRECT LINK

Related Stories

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News