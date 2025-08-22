WBJEE 2025 Final Answer Key Out at wbjeeb.nic.in Question Withdrawn, Direct Link Here

WBJEE Result 2025: The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has released the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE) Final Answer Key today, August 22, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the exams can visit the official website at wbjeeb.nic.in. The board has also released the WBJEE Result 2025 today, August 22, 2025. Candidates can also find the direct link to the result portal here.
Also Read: WBJEE 2025 Result LIVE: West Bengal JEE Result Out at WBJEEB Official Website wbjeeb.nic.in; Download here
WBJEE Result 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the following important points related to WBJEE Result 2025 and final answer key here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations (WBJEE)
|
Board name
|
West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
wbjeeb.nic.in
|
Result website
|
Exam date
|
April 27, 2025
|
Result date
|
August 22, 2025
|
Final answer key release date
|
August 22, 2025
|
State
|
West Bengal
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Stream
|
Engineering
Technology
Pharmacy
Architecture
|
Result log in credentials
|
Application Number
Date of Birth
Candidates do not need to enter their log in credentials as it is an open access PDF on the website. Candidates can check the direct link to the PDF here.
WBJEE Final Answer Key 2025 DIRECT LINK
The board released the final answer key after carefully considering the objections raised by the students earlier on the website. Candidates must know that the final answer key will not allow any more changes. The result of WBJEE 2025 has also been released.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation