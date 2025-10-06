U.S. Harvest Moon vs Hunter Moon in 2025: Know the Differences!

U.S. Harvest Moon vs Hunter Moon: In 2025, October brings a rare celestial treat with both the Harvest Moon and Hunter Moon occurring close together, captivating skywatchers across the U.S. These moons not only illuminate the night sky but also carry a rich cultural and agricultural history that continues to fascinate modern viewers. But is the harvest moon the same as Hunter's moon?

According to NASA, 2025 is part of a rare phase featuring three consecutive supermoons, with this October moon marking the first. Know the key differences between the 2025 Harvest Moon and Hunter Moon, their dates, significance, and viewing tips for the U.S. audience.

What are the Key Differences between the U.S. Harvest Moon vs Hunter Moon in 2025?

The 2025 Harvest Moon and Hunter Moon are two distinct closely occurring October Full Moons. Both are supermoons in 2025, appearing larger and brighter than usual.