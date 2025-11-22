What are the Most Popular Subjects among International Students in the US?

IBPS RRB PO Exam Analysis 2025
By Harshita Singh
Nov 22, 2025, 09:08 EDT

Most popular subjects among international students in the US continue to be dominated by STEM fields, accounting for over 56% of total enrollment, according to the latest Open Doors Report. Discover more about what other subjects are among the top picks to study in the US.

International students studying in the library
Popular subjects among international students to study in the US: For students all over the world who want to become scholars, getting an education in the United States is still a goal worth pursuing. It gives them access to cutting-edge research and job opportunities that are second to none. 

The most recent Open Doors Report shows that the number of international students enrolling in American universities is still rising. This shows how popular American universities are. This influx is causing academic priorities to change quickly. 

More than 56% of international students now choose STEM fields, making US study programs global centers for technology and innovation. It's important to know about these popular options, whether you're filling out your first application or planning to get a higher degree. 

This will help you make a smart decision that will last. And so, this guide breaks down the data to show you which educational fields are in the highest demand right now among international students in the United States. 

Top Subject Choices among International Students to Study in the U.S. 

The aggregated data on popular subjects in the US indicates varying preferences contingent upon the student's academic level. Undergraduate students tend to be more interested in professional management skills, while graduate students are more interested in technical and research-based fields.

1. Undergraduate Level: Focus on Business and Tech Readiness

International students at the undergraduate level are looking for degrees that give them a good mix of basic knowledge and skills that they can use right away in their jobs.

Course

Percentage of International Students (Approx.)

Business and Management

18%

Math and Computer Science

17%

Engineering

12%

Social Sciences

11%

Physical and Life Sciences

7%

Source: Open Doors Report Data

2. Graduate Level: STEM Fields Dominate Research and Innovation

There are a lot more international graduate students whose interests are technology-intensive. This makes the US look even better as a leader in advanced research and technology.

Field of Study in the US

Percentage of International Students (Approx.)

Math and Computer Science

29%

Engineering

21%

Business and Management

12%

Physical and Life Sciences

9%

Social Sciences

7%

Source: Open Doors Report Data

The most popular subjects for international students in the US clearly show what the world economy needs. Business and Management is a good choice for undergraduates, but the graduate focus on Math & Computer Science and Engineering shows a strategic shift toward technical fields that are more future-oriented. People who want to go to college should use this information to help them make decisions about their future. They should make sure that the path they choose is both interesting to study and in high demand in the job market.

Harshita Singh
Harshita Singh

Senior Content Writer

Harshita Singh specializes in US affairs and general knowledge, simplifying intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Holding a BA (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi and with over three years of experience in educational writing, she produces authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries, you can reach out to her at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.
