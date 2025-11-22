What are the Most Popular Subjects among International Students in the US?

Popular subjects among international students to study in the US: For students all over the world who want to become scholars, getting an education in the United States is still a goal worth pursuing. It gives them access to cutting-edge research and job opportunities that are second to none. The most recent Open Doors Report shows that the number of international students enrolling in American universities is still rising. This shows how popular American universities are. This influx is causing academic priorities to change quickly. More than 56% of international students now choose STEM fields, making US study programs global centers for technology and innovation. It's important to know about these popular options, whether you're filling out your first application or planning to get a higher degree.

This will help you make a smart decision that will last. And so, this guide breaks down the data to show you which educational fields are in the highest demand right now among international students in the United States. Top Subject Choices among International Students to Study in the U.S. The aggregated data on popular subjects in the US indicates varying preferences contingent upon the student's academic level. Undergraduate students tend to be more interested in professional management skills, while graduate students are more interested in technical and research-based fields. 1. Undergraduate Level: Focus on Business and Tech Readiness International students at the undergraduate level are looking for degrees that give them a good mix of basic knowledge and skills that they can use right away in their jobs.

Course Percentage of International Students (Approx.) Business and Management 18% Math and Computer Science 17% Engineering 12% Social Sciences 11% Physical and Life Sciences 7% Source: Open Doors Report Data Read about - Which US States have the Most (and Least) H-1B Visa Applications and Renewals? Check Lists 2. Graduate Level: STEM Fields Dominate Research and Innovation There are a lot more international graduate students whose interests are technology-intensive. This makes the US look even better as a leader in advanced research and technology. Field of Study in the US Percentage of International Students (Approx.) Math and Computer Science 29% Engineering 21% Business and Management 12% Physical and Life Sciences 9% Social Sciences 7%