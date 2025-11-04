Who are the Best Employers for Engineers in the US 2026? Check Complete List Here

Best employers for engineers in America 2026: There have been a lot of ups and downs in the US engineering job market since 2025. Even though Amazon, Intel, and Meta have said they will lay off a lot of people, there is still a huge need for specialized engineers. There has been a huge increase in demand for jobs like "Forward-Deployed Engineer" at companies like OpenAI. These are specialists who work directly with clients to build AI solutions.
Because of these changes, Forbes and Statista's most recent list of "America's Best Employers for Engineers" is more important than ever. The 2026 ranking, which is based on a survey of over 28,000 engineers, shows which companies are doing well in this new era and are still the best places for top technical talent to work.
List of America’s Best Employers for Engineers in 2026
The most recent Forbes/Statista survey shows that the best employers aren't just big tech companies. The list includes a wide range of industries, from semiconductors and electronics to consumer goods and manufacturing, all trying to get the best engineers.
|
Rank
|
Company
|
Primary Industry
|
Headquarters Location
|
1
|
Sony
|
Semiconductors, Electronics
|
Minato, Tokyo, Japan
|
2
|
Procter & Gamble
|
Packaged Goods
|
Cincinnati, Ohio, US
|
3
|
Apple
|
Semiconductors, Electronics
|
Cupertino, California, US
|
4
|
|
IT Software & Services
|
Mountain View, California, US
|
5
|
NVIDIA
|
Semiconductors, Electronics
|
Santa Clara, California, US
|
6
|
Microsoft
|
IT Software & Services
|
Redmond, Washington, US
|
7
|
Cummins
|
Engineering, Manufacturing
|
Columbus, Indiana, US
|
8
|
Salesforce
|
IT Software & Services
|
San Francisco, California, US
|
9
|
Nestlé
|
Food & Soft Beverages
|
Vevey, Vaud, Switzerland
|
10
|
IBM
|
IT Software & Services
|
Armonk, New York, US
(Source: Forbes / Statista, 2025)
What is the Highest-Paid Engineering Job in the USA?
Getting a job at a top company is important, but so is getting paid well. The answer to the question "What is the highest-paying engineering job in the US?" is often found at the intersection of specialization and high demand.
In 2025, these were some of the highest-paying engineering fields:
-
Computer Hardware Engineer: These engineers design the chips and systems that make the AI revolution possible. They make a median salary of more than $138,000.
-
Petroleum Engineer: The job market is expected to grow more slowly, but this field still pays well, with a median salary of around $135,000.
-
Data Engineer and Software Engineer: These jobs pay well and have a lot of room to grow. Median salaries range from $132,000 to $134,000, and the job growth rate is between 25% and 36%. This means that these skills are in high demand in all fields.
-
Aerospace Engineers: They make an average of $130,000 a year by designing planes and spaceships.
The 2026 rankings show that engineers are in high demand in all parts of the US economy. The best employers are those that have a strong culture, a clear vision for the future, and a lot of new ideas. AI and advanced engineering will play a bigger and bigger role in the future.
