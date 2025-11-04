Who are the Best Employers for Engineers in the US 2026? Check Complete List Here

Best employers for engineers in America 2026: There have been a lot of ups and downs in the US engineering job market since 2025. Even though Amazon, Intel, and Meta have said they will lay off a lot of people, there is still a huge need for specialized engineers. There has been a huge increase in demand for jobs like "Forward-Deployed Engineer" at companies like OpenAI. These are specialists who work directly with clients to build AI solutions.

Because of these changes, Forbes and Statista's most recent list of "America's Best Employers for Engineers" is more important than ever. The 2026 ranking, which is based on a survey of over 28,000 engineers, shows which companies are doing well in this new era and are still the best places for top technical talent to work.