Who Is Eligible for an H-1B Visa? Complete Eligibility Criteria, Requirements and Selection Process Explained

The H1B is the most widely used non-immigrant work visa in the U.S. Specifically, it allows skilled foreign professionals to be employed in a specialty occupation. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) issues H-1B visas, and they apply to positions where an individual needs advanced knowledge and a minimum of a bachelor's degree or equivalent education level to perform the job duties. It is important for both the applicant and the employer to know who qualifies for an H-1B because of the qualifications needed to apply for an H-1B and sponsorship requirements from employers. To obtain an H-1B visa there are a limited number of H-1B visas available every year, and this includes a lottery selection process.

What Is a H-1B Visa? The H-1B visa allows U.S. businesses to temporarily hire foreign professionals in specialty fields. This may include IT, Engineering, Healthcare, Finance, Education, and Scientific Research. This type of visa is typically valid for three years but can also be extended up to six years in some cases. Eligibility for H-1B Visa In order for an applicant to be eligible for an H-1B Visa, and for the Employer to be eligible to sponsor someone for an H-1B Visa, they both must meet the following requirements: To be eligible for an H-1B Visa, the job offered by the employer must be deemed to be a specialty occupation. The job must require:

Theoretical and practical application of specialized knowledge

A Bachelor's degree or higher in the relevant field

Some of the common specialties qualifying as eligible for H-1B Visa are IT, Engineering, Mathematics, Architecture, Medicine, Law, & Management.