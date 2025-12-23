CAT 2025 Result: IIM to Release Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in Soon; Check Expected Date, Percentile Details Here

CAT 2025 Result: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result soon. According to past year trends, the institute was expected to release the scorecards by mid-December 2025. Earlier the result scorecard was expected to be released on December 19, 2025. Candidates will need to visit the official website to download their result scorecards at iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Result Date and Time

The CAT 2025 result scorecard release date hasn’t been confirmed yet. Earlier, the CAT Result was expected to be released on December 19, 2025 but a senior official refuted the claims and announced that the results will be released later in December 2025. According to media reports, the results can be expected before or around Christmas.

The board will begin the counselling rounds after the release of the results. The exam was conducted on November 30, 2025, in three slots. The final answer key was released on December 17, 2025. Until the board releases the scorecards, candidates can estimate their scores using the final answer key to get an idea of their final scores.