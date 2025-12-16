News

AIBE 20 Result 2025: BCI to Release AIBE XX Final Answer Key Soon at allindiabarexamination.com

AIBE 20 Answer Key 2025: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will release the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XX Result 2025 soon. According to past year trends, the council is expected to release the AIBE 20 final answer key this week, shortly followed by the result. Candidates who appeared for the exams will need to visit the official website to check the results at allindiabarexamination.com.

The exam was held on November 30, 2025 in one shift across the country. The council released the AIBE 20 provisional answer key online on December 3, 2025. The objection window against the answer key was live from December 3, 2025, till December 10, 2025. The committee considered the objections raised by the students and is set to release the updated answer key online soon. The AIBE 20 Result is expected to be released within 2-3 months from the exam.

AIBE 20 Result Important Dates

Candidates can check the AIBE 20 Result 2025 schedule here:

Event Dates AIBE 20 exam date November 30, 2025 AIBE 20 provisional answer key December 3, 2025 AIBE 20 answer key objection window December 3, 2025 from 9:30 pm - December 10, 2025 until 11:59 pm. Release of final answer key December 2025 AIBE 20 result 2025 date January or February 2026 (Expected)

How to Check AIBE 20 Result 2025?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check the AIBE 20 result online:

Visit the official website at allindiabarexamination.com Click on the ‘AIBE 20 Result’ tab Enter your details: user ID and password In candidate dashboard, click on the result tab AIBE XX Result 2025 will appear Review your details and download for admission processes

