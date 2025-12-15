CAT 2025 Final Answer & Result 2025 Expected Soon: IIM to Release Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

News

CAT Final Answer Key 2025 and CAT Result are expected to be announced soon by the IIMs. Candidates will be able to download the scorecard, check percentile, and view final answer key at iimcat.ac.in.

Key Points CAT 2025 answer key objection window closed on December 10, 2025

IIM Kozhikode expected to announce CAT final answer key and result by first week of January 2026

Download CAT 2025 scorecard at iimcat.ac.in with user id and password

CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode is expected to announce the CAT 2025 result soon. As per the notification available on the official website, the CAT 2025 result is expected to be issued in the first week of January 2026. However, considering that the CAT answer key was issued shortly after the exam and the window for submitting objections closed on December 10, it is highly likely that the conducting body will announce the CAT result 2025 in the coming days. A confirmation regarding the announcement of the CAT result is yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates who have appeared for their CAT Exam on November 30 must note that the answer key and question paper were issued by officials earlier last week. Candidates were also given the time to raise objections on the provisional answer key.

CAT 2025 Result Date and Time According to the details available on the official notification, the CAT 2025 results are expected to be announced by the first week of January 2026. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the results will be given by officials on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance test must keep visiting the official website for latest updates. Steps to Download CAT Result 2025 The CAT 2025 result link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard. Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT Step 2: Click on CAT result link Step 3: Login using the user id and password Step 4: The individual CAT scorecard will be displayed Step 5: Download the CAT result for further reference