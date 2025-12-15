CAT 2025 Final Answer & Result 2025 Expected Soon: IIM to Release Scorecard at iimcat.ac.in

Key Points
- CAT 2025 answer key objection window closed on December 10, 2025
- IIM Kozhikode expected to announce CAT final answer key and result by first week of January 2026
- Download CAT 2025 scorecard at iimcat.ac.in with user id and password
CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode is expected to announce the CAT 2025 result soon. As per the notification available on the official website, the CAT 2025 result is expected to be issued in the first week of January 2026. However, considering that the CAT answer key was issued shortly after the exam and the window for submitting objections closed on December 10, it is highly likely that the conducting body will announce the CAT result 2025 in the coming days.
A confirmation regarding the announcement of the CAT result is yet to be confirmed by officials. Candidates who have appeared for their CAT Exam on November 30 must note that the answer key and question paper were issued by officials earlier last week. Candidates were also given the time to raise objections on the provisional answer key.
CAT 2025 Result Date and Time
According to the details available on the official notification, the CAT 2025 results are expected to be announced by the first week of January 2026. A confirmation on the date and time for the announcement of the results will be given by officials on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the management entrance test must keep visiting the official website for latest updates.
Steps to Download CAT Result 2025
The CAT 2025 result link will be live on the official website soon. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard.
Step 1: Visit the official website of CAT
Step 2: Click on CAT result link
Step 3: Login using the user id and password
Step 4: The individual CAT scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download the CAT result for further reference
Details Given on CAT Scorecard 2025
The CAT 2025 result is expected to be announced by officials in the coming days. To download the scorecard candidates must visit the official website and login with the user id and password. The following details will be given on the CAT scorecard
- Candidate name
- Name of exam
- Subjects
- Marks scored in each section
- Total marks scored
- Percentile
- Qualifying status
FAQs
When was CAT result announced last year?
Ans: Last year the CAT result 2024 was announced on December 19, 2024
What is the official website to download CAT 2025 Result?
Ans: CAT 2025 result will be announced by IIM Kozhikode by this week. The link for candidates to check the result and download the scorecard will be available on the official website iimcat.ac.in
What is the Login credential to download CAT 2025 Scorecard?
Ans: The CAT 2025 scorecard will be issued seperately for candidates. To download the individual scorecard students must visit the official website and login with their User ID and Password.
What is the Validity of CAT scorecard?
Ans: According to the details provided in the official notification, the CAT 2025 scorecard will be valid for admissions until December 31, 2026. Candidates must submit the copy of the scorecard to the institutions during their admission process.
