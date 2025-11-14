TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025: Check Subject Wise Topics and Exam Pattern, Download PDF

The TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 has been officially released on the board’s website. Candidates can easily download the Tamil Nadu SI syllabus and the TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 from the official portal. This syllabus is designed for the first stage of the recruitment process, the written examination, which will be conducted in an objective-type format.
The TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 is divided into two major parts, and the syllabus for both sections is explained clearly in this article. The exam is conducted to recruit Sub Inspectors for Taluk, Armed Reserve, and the Tamil Nadu Special Forces.
Aspirants must check the complete eligibility criteria before applying. A bachelor’s degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognized Indian university is mandatory. Additionally, candidates must have studied Tamil up to Class 10 or must clear the Tamil eligibility test before applying for the TNUSRB SI Exam 2025.
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 Overview
candidates must clearly understand the TNUSRB SI Syllabus and Exam Pattern, including key topics, marking guidelines, and negative marking rules to effectively prepare for the exam. Check the overview of syllabus in the table below:
|
Details
|
Information
|
Organization
|
Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB)
|
Post Name
|
Sub Inspector (SI)
|
Category
|
Syllabus
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Exam Language
|
Tamil & English
|
Selection Process
|
Tamil Eligibility Test, Written Exam, Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Viva Voce
|
Official Website
|
www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025
The TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 has been carefully designed to evaluate candidates across language skills, general awareness, reasoning ability, and professional knowledge. The written examination consists of two key components: Part I: Tamil Language Eligibility Test and Part II: Main Written Examination. Below is the syllabus for the entire exam.
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 for Tamil Language Eligibility Test (Part I)
The Tamil Language Eligibility Test is compulsory for all applicants under both Open and Departmental Quotas. It assesses grammar, literature, and knowledge of Tamil scholars based on the Class 10 Tamil syllabus.The table below explains all sections and topics covered in the Tamil Language Test.
|
Section
|
Topics Covered
|
Part A – Grammar (இலக்கணம்)
|
எழுத்து இலக்கணம், சொல் இலக்கணம், பொது இலக்கணம், பொருள் இலக்கணம், யாப்பு இலக்கணம், அணி இலக்கணம், மொழித்திறன், பிரித்து/சேர்த்து எழுதுதல், எதிர்ச்சொல், தவறுத்திருத்தம், ஆங்கிலச் சொற்களுக்கு தமிழ்ச் சொற்கள்
|
Part B – Literature (இலக்கியம்)
|
திருக்குறள், தொல்காப்பியம், கம்பராமாயணம், எட்டுத்தொகை, பத்துப்பாட்டு, ஐம்பெருங்காப்பியங்கள், ஐஞ்சிறுகாப்பியங்கள், அறநூல்கள், பக்தி இலக்கியங்கள், சிற்றிலக்கியங்கள், நாட்டுப்புற இலக்கியங்கள், புதுக்கவிதை, மொழிபெயர்ப்பு நூல்கள்
|
Part C – Tamil Scholars & Tamil Charity
|
தமிழ் அறிஞர்கள், தமிழின் தொன்மை, தமிழரின் பண்பாடு, தமிழ் உரைநடை, தமிழ்த்தொண்டு, சமுதாயத்தொண்டு தொடர்பான செய்திகள் மற்றும் மேற்கோள்கள்
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 for Main Written Examination (Part II – General Knowledge)
The General Knowledge section evaluates the candidate’s awareness of science, history, geography, economy, polity, and current events. This section is common for both Open Quota and Departmental Quota candidates.The table below provides a complete subject-wise breakdown of all GK topics.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
General Science
|
Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Inventions, Scientists & Contributions, Human Physiology, Diseases, Diet & Nutrition, Genetics, Ecology, Light, Electricity, Motion, Elements & Compounds
|
History
|
Indus Valley Civilisation to Modern India, Indian Freedom Movement, Important World History Events
|
Geography
|
Climate, Monsoon, Crops, Indian Towns, Ports, Minerals, Industries, Forests, Wildlife, National Parks, Population Distribution
|
Economics
|
Agriculture, Industrial Development, Inflation, Price Policy, Unemployment, Imports & Exports, 5-year Plans
|
Indian Polity
|
Constitution, Citizenship, Elections, Parliament, State Legislatures, Executive, Judiciary, Local Governments, Foreign Policy
|
General Knowledge & Current Affairs
|
Latest scientific developments, Political updates, Arts & Culture, Sports, Awards, Organizations, Books & Authors, India & neighbours, Current national and international topics
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 for Main Written Examination (Part II – Psychology Test)
This section checks a candidate’s reasoning skills, decision-making ability, communication strength, and information processing skills.The table below explains each skill evaluated in the Psychology Test.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Logical Analysis
|
Ability to analyze information logically and determine different outcomes
|
Numerical Analysis
|
Quick decision-making using numbers and basic arithmetic reasoning
|
Communication Skills
|
Correct and effective communication in Tamil and English
|
Information Handling Ability
|
Ability to interpret data, analyze patterns, draw conclusions
|
Mental Ability
|
Inductive reasoning, deductive reasoning, problem-solving ability
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 for Police Subjects (Only for Departmental Quota)
Departmental candidates appearing for Part II also face additional questions from police-related laws and administrative procedures.The table below provides a structured overview of police laws included in the exam.
|
Subject
|
Topics
|
Police Subjects
|
Indian Penal Code (IPC), Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), Indian Evidence Act (IEA), Police Standing Orders (PSO), Police Administration
TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 PDF
The TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 PDF is available here to help candidates prepare in a structured and effective manner. This downloadable file includes the complete syllabus, subjects covered, and details of the exam pattern. We have also added a direct link to the PDF below. Reviewing the syllabus thoroughly will strengthen preparation, boost confidence, and improve your chances of scoring well in the exam.
Click here to download the TNUSRB SI Syllabus 2025 PDF
TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025
The TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 outlines the structure of the written test and the stages involved in the selection process. The written examination is conducted in two parts.
Part I – Tamil Eligibility Test
This section is compulsory for all candidates. It carries 100 marks and is objective in nature. Candidates must score at least 40% to qualify for Part II of the written exam.
Part II – Main Written Exam
The minimum qualifying marks for Part II are:
-
25 marks for Open Quota candidates
-
30 marks for Departmental candidates
Candidates can check the TNUSRB SI Exam Pattern 2025 (Open & Departmental Quota) in the table below:
|
Sl. No.
|
Stages
|
Open Quota Examination
|
Departmental Quota Examination
|
1
|
Written Test
|
Part I: Tamil Eligibility Test (100 Marks) – Objective
Part II: (A) General Knowledge, (B) Psychology Test – Objective (70 Marks)
|
Part II: (A) General Knowledge, (B) Psychology Test, Law & Police Administration – Objective (85 Marks)
|
2
|
Certificate Verification & Physical Test
|
PMT and Endurance Test (ET) are qualifying.
Physical Efficiency Test (PET) carries 15 Marks.
|
Exempted from PMT & PET.
ET is qualifying.
|
3
|
Viva-Voce
|
10 Marks
|
10 Marks
|
4
|
Special Marks
|
5 Marks (NCC/NSS/Sports)
|
5 Marks (Medals in National Police Duty Meet)
|
Total
|
100 Marks
|
100 Marks
