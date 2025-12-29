OTET Answer Key 2025 Objection Link Active Now at bseodisha.nic.in, Check Last Date and Steps Here

OTET Answer Key 2025 Out: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSE Odisha) on December 29, 2025 has opened the window to raise objections against the provisional answer key for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test. Candidates who appeared in the written exam for Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can raise their objections, if any, in online mode from December 29, 2025 to January 04, 2026. You can access the window link to raise objections against the provisional answer key below- bseodisha.nic.in OTET Answer Key 2025 Overview The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2025 provisional answer key and raise objections link has been activated on the official website. Candidates can raise their objections in online mode from December 29, 2025 to January 04, 2026. Check overview of the OTET Answer Key 2025 given below-



Exam Conducting Authority Board of Secondary Education, Odisha Exam Name Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) OTET Exam Date December 17, 2025 OTET Answer Key Raise Objection Schedule December 29, 2025 to January 04, 2026 Answer Key Status Out Official Website www.bseodisha.ac.in Steps to Download the OTET Answer Key 2025? Candidates who appeared in the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test can download the answer key after following the steps given below- Step 1: Go to the official website of BSE Odisha i.e. bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Go to the concerned answer window on the home page.

Step 3: Click on the "OTET Answer Key 2025" link.

Step 4: Enter your Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and view your admit card.

Step 6: Download and take a printout for exam day.

OTET Answer Key 2025: Steps To Raise Objections Candidates can raise objections in case they feel any ambiguity in the answers. The candidates are free to make an online challenge against the answer key through the official website -www.bseodisha.ac.in. Candidates should note that they will have to payRs.500/- per each response. They can upload authentic documents in support of their challenges which will be examined and analysed by the Question Analysis Committee of the Board. What's Next After OTET Answer Key 2025 Once objections are raised the candidates will be evaluated by the expert panel constituted by the authority.The authority will release the final Answer keys of OTET, 2025 will be hoisted after detailed analysis of the challenged responses by the said committee. The result will be processed on the basis of the final answer keys as decided by the Committee. The decision of the Question Analysis Committee will be final and candidates can’t challenge the same.