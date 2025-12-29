Karnataka SSLC Social Science Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC releases model papers for students to get coherent with question papers. This will help students get an idea how to frame answers, question style and marking scheme. Social Science is a core subject in Class 10th, and covers five sections. It consists of 37-38 total questions in the question papers. Students also get internal options to choose from the questions. By solving model question papers, students can understand the flow and patterns of question paper.
Also Check: Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Subject-wise Sample Paper with Answer Key
Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026
|
|
Karnataka SSLC Social Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key
|
Model Question Papers
|
Model Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Answer Keys
|
Social Science-KANNADA MEDIUM-85K
|
Answer Keys
|
Social Science-KANNADA MEDIUM-85K
|
Answer Keys
|
Social Science-URDU MEDIUM-85U
|
Social Science-URDU MEDIUM-85U
|
Social Science-URDU MEDIUM-85U
|
Social Science-URDU MEDIUM-85U
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Social Science Model Question Papers?
Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.
Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.
Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.
Step 5. Check a list of Social Science papers. Select your preferred set to download.
Step 6. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.
High-Weightage Topics for Karnataka SSLC Social Science Papers
As students get ready to prepare for a Social Science subject, the high weightage topics shared here can be used to map out your study plan. Given here are suggestive topics that carry high priority over other topics. The estimation has been derived from Karnataka SSLC Social Science model paper and can be used to prepare for the exam according to the table shared below.
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
High-Weightage Topics
|
History
|
25
|
Post-Independence India, Era of Gandhi, Freedom Struggle.
|
Geography
|
22
|
Natural Disasters, Indian Physical Features, Agriculture Industries
|
Political Science
|
10
|
World Organizations, Challenges of India, India’s Foreign Policy
|
Economics/Business
|
15
|
Rural Development, Urban Development, Bank Transactions, Public Finance
|
Sociology
|
8
|
Social Challenges, Social Stratification, Work and Economic Life
Preparation Tips for Karnataka SSLC Social Science Papers
-
Subject-Wise Strategy: Making a subject-wise strategy for social science papers helps prioritise each section equally. History papers require timeline fluency, Geography requires map work, Political Science requires recalling of important movements and dates,and so on. Each section has something that needs extended focus, that you can only understand when you analyse your paper and make a subject-wise study plan.
-
Make a 3 Month Study Map: A month or two will not bring effective results, and you may not be able to finish the syllabus as well. Since, Social Science contains five sections, each carrying separate syllabus and style, will require a detailed study plan. The duration can vary depending on the student's speed but setting a 3 month timeline will bring alertness to your mind.
-
Highlight Dates, Use Maps: While you prepare for sections that includes timelines and map work, try making separate notes or highlight dates and practice maps as much, to get eloquent with short answer questions.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation