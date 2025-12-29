Karnataka SSLC Social Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Social Science Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC releases model papers for students to get coherent with question papers. This will help students get an idea how to frame answers, question style and marking scheme. Social Science is a core subject in Class 10th, and covers five sections. It consists of 37-38 total questions in the question papers. Students also get internal options to choose from the questions. By solving model question papers, students can understand the flow and patterns of question paper.

Step 1 . Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.

Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.

Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.

Step 5. Check a list of Social Science papers. Select your preferred set to download.

Step 6. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.

High-Weightage Topics for Karnataka SSLC Social Science Papers

As students get ready to prepare for a Social Science subject, the high weightage topics shared here can be used to map out your study plan. Given here are suggestive topics that carry high priority over other topics. The estimation has been derived from Karnataka SSLC Social Science model paper and can be used to prepare for the exam according to the table shared below.