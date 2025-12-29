School Holiday on December 30, 2025 (Tuesday): Schools Closed in THESE States for Winter Vacations and Regional Festivals

School Holiday December 30, 2025: With temperatures plunging to shivering cold levels across North India, several state governments have announced school closures and winter vacations to ensure the safety and well-being of students. Dense fog, cold wave conditions, and low visibility have disrupted normal life, prompting authorities to suspend physical classes in many districts. Meanwhile, schools in South India are largely functioning as usual, except in a few regions where local festivals and district-level holidays have been declared. Check below for state-wise school holiday updates for December 30, 2025 (Tuesday), including details on closures, revised timings, and exam-related instructions. School Holiday on December 30, 2025: States Where Schools Remain OPEN In several major southern states, December 30 is not declared as a public or school holiday. Government and private schools in these states are likely to function normally:

Telangana

Andhra Pradesh

Tamil Nadu

Kerala (except specific taluks mentioned below)

Karnataka Parents and students in these states are advised to follow regular school schedules unless a district-level notification is issued. Schools Closed in Jharkhand Due to Severe Cold Wave Amid severe cold weather warnings, Jharkhand has extended school closures to protect students from harsh winter conditions. Ranchi School Holiday Update Schools closed for: Kindergarten to Class 12

Till: December 31, 2025

Applies to: All government and private schools Authorities have instructed schools not to conduct regular offline classes during this period due to extremely low temperatures. Bihar School Holiday on December 30, 2025: Revised Timings Announced In Bihar, cold weather has forced district administrations to take precautionary measures, especially for younger students.

Patna District Update Schools closed for: Pre-school to Class 8

Till: December 30, 2025

Includes: Government, private schools, Anganwadi centres Revised School Timings Classes 9 to 12: Schools will remain open

New timing: 10:00 AM to 3:30 PM Authorities have clarified that pre-board and board examinations will be conducted as per schedule. Uttar Pradesh Schools Closed Till January 1 Amid Harsh Winter Winter has intensified across Uttar Pradesh, with temperatures dropping sharply in multiple districts. UP School Holiday Update Schools closed till: January 1, 2026

Applies to: Classes up to Class 12

Boards covered: CBSE, ICSE, UP Board The order was issued under the directions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Many schools that have scheduled winter vacations starting January 1 are currently conducting online classes to complete academic work before the break.

Kerala: Local Holiday on December 31 for Sivagiri Pilgrimage While Kerala does not have a statewide holiday on December 30, a regional holiday has been declared in Thiruvananthapuram district in connection with a major religious event. Thiruvananthapuram District Holiday Holiday date: December 31, 2025

Reason: 93rd Sivagiri Pilgrimage

Taluks affected: Chirayinkeezhu Varkala

The holiday applies to all educational institutions and state government offices in these taluks. The Sivagiri pilgrimage will be observed from December 30 to January 1. Important Note: Public examinations will be held as per the original schedule. More State-Wise School Holiday Updates Coming Soon This article will be updated regularly with school holiday announcements from other states and districts, including last-minute weather advisories and official orders.