Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

By Anisha Mishra
Dec 29, 2025, 17:41 IST

The 2026 official Tamil Nadu School Holiday List balances learning and rest. It includes all central government Gazetted Holidays, such as Pongal, Republic Day, and Deepavali, and incorporates Restricted Holidays to reflect the state's diverse culture. This comprehensive list is a vital tool for effective academic and personal planning for the entire school community.

The academic calendar in Tamil Nadu is carefully structured, featuring a diverse range of holidays that serve as essential breaks for students and educators.These breaks are mandated by the Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, and are carefully scheduled to balance academic requirements with the state's rich calendar of festivals and public holidays. Understanding the official school holiday list is crucial for parents, students, and teachers alike, allowing for effective planning of family vacations, academic preparation, and other activities throughout the academic session.

This comprehensive guide presents the official Tamil Nadu School Holiday List for the upcoming academic year, detailing all mandated closures, including major religious and state festivals, national holidays, and term breaks like summer and winter vacations. Whether you are planning ahead for Deepavali, Pongal, or looking for the exact dates of the long summer break, the information provided here serves as a definitive resource. Please note that while this list covers all government and government-aided schools, specific private or matriculation schools may have minor variations in their internal holiday schedules.

Tamil Nadu Holidays L2026 

The following lists are based on the minutes of the CGEWCC meeting held on December 4, 2025.

Gazetted Holidays for 2026

S.No.

Holiday

Date

Day

01.

Pongal

15/01/2026

Thursday

02.

Republic Day

26/01/2026

Monday

03.

Idu'l Fitr (Ramzan)

21/03/2026

Saturday

04.

Mahavir Jayanti

31/03/2026

Tuesday

05.

Good Friday

03/04/2026

Friday

06.

Buddha Purnima

01/05/2026

Friday

07.

Idu'l Zuha (Bakrid)

28/05/2026

Thursday

08.

Muharram

26/06/2026

Friday

09.

Independence Day

15/08/2026

Saturday

10.

Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

26/08/2026

Wednesday

11.

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayak Chaturthi

14/09/2026

Monday

12.

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

02/10/2026

Friday

13.

Additional Holiday for Dussehra / Maha Ashtami

19/10/2026

Monday

14.

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

20/10/2026

Tuesday

15.

Diwali (Deepavali)

08/11/2026

Sunday

16.

Guru Nanak's Birthday

24/11/2026

Tuesday

17.

Christmas Day

25/12/2026

Friday

Restricted Holidays for 2026

S.No.

Date

Day

Name of Holiday

1

01-01-2026

Thursday

New Year's Day

2

03-01-2026

Saturday

Hazarat Ali's Birthday

3

14-01-2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti

4

16-01-2026

Friday

Thiruvalluvar Day

5

17-01-2026

Saturday

Uzhavar Thirunal

6

23-01-2026

Friday

Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami

7

01-02-2026

Sunday

Guru Ravidas Jayanti / Thai Poosam

8

12-02-2026

Thursday

Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati

9

15-02-2026

Sunday

Maha Shivratri/Shivratri

10

19-02-2026

Thursday

Shivaji Jayanti

11

03-03-2026

Tuesday

Holika Dahan/Dolyatra

12

04-03-2026

Wednesday

Holi

13

19-03-2026

Thursday

Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand

14

20-03-2026

Friday

Jamat Ul-Vida

15

26-03-2026

Thursday

Ram Navami

16

05-04-2026

Sunday

Easter Day

17

14-04-2026

Tuesday

Vaisakhi/Vishu/Meshadi

18

15-04-2026

Wednesday

Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/ Bahag Bihu (Assam)

19

09-05-2026

Saturday

Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore

20

16-07-2026

Thursday

Rath Yatra

21

26-08-2026

Wednesday

Onam or Thiru Onam Day

22

28-08-2026

Friday

Raksha Bandhan/Varalakshmi Vratham

23

04-09-2026

Friday

Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)

24

10-10-2026

Saturday

Mahalaya Amavasya

25

18-10-2026

Sunday

Dussehra (Saptami)

26

26-10-2026

Monday

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

27

29-10-2026

Thursday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)

28

08-11-2026

Sunday

Naraka Chaturdasi

29

09-11-2026

Monday

Govardhan Puja

30

11-11-2026

Wednesday

Bhai Duj

31

15-11-2026

Sunday

Pratihar Shashthi/Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)

32

24-11-2026

Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day / Karthigai Deepam

33

24-12-2026

Thursday

Christmas Eve

Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026: Month-wise

Tamil Nadu Holidays January 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

01-01-2026

Thursday

New Year's Day

Restricted

03-01-2026

Saturday

Hazarat Ali's Birthday

Restricted

14-01-2026

Wednesday

Makar Sankranti

Restricted

15-01-2026

Thursday

Pongal

Gazetted

16-01-2026

Friday

Thiruvalluvar Day

Restricted

17-01-2026

Saturday

Uzhavar Thirunal

Restricted

23-01-2026

Friday

Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami

Restricted

26-01-2026

Monday

Republic Day

Gazetted

Tamil Nadu Holidays February 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

01-02-2026

Sunday

Guru Ravidas Jayanti / Thai Poosam

Restricted

12-02-2026

Thursday

Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati

Restricted

15-02-2026

Sunday

Maha Shivratri / Shivratri

Restricted

19-02-2026

Thursday

Shivaji Jayanti

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays March 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

03-03-2026

Tuesday

Holika Dahan / Dolyatra

Restricted

04-03-2026

Wednesday

Holi

Restricted

19-03-2026

Thursday

Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padava / Ugadi / Cheti Chand

Restricted

20-03-2026

Friday

Jamat Ul-Vida

Restricted

21-03-2026

Saturday

Idu'l Fitr (Ramzan)

Gazetted

26-03-2026

Thursday

Ram Navami

Restricted

31-03-2026

Tuesday

Mahavir Jayanti

Gazetted

Tamil Nadu Holidays April 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

03-04-2026

Friday

Good Friday

Gazetted

05-04-2026

Sunday

Easter Day

Restricted

14-04-2026

Tuesday

Vaisakhi / Vishu / Meshadi

Restricted

15-04-2026

Wednesday

Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays May 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

01-05-2026

Friday

Buddha Purnima

Gazetted

09-05-2026

Saturday

Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore

Restricted

28-05-2026

Thursday

Idu'l Zuha (Bakrid)

Gazetted

Tamil Nadu Holidays June 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

26-06-2026

Friday

Muharram

Gazetted

Tamil Nadu Holidays July 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

16-07-2026

Thursday

Rath Yatra

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays August 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

15-08-2026

Saturday

Independence Day

Gazetted

26-08-2026

Wednesday

Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Id-E-Milad)

Gazetted

26-08-2026

Wednesday

Onam or Thiru Onam Day

Restricted

28-08-2026

Friday

Raksha Bandhan / Varalakshmi Vratham

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays September 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

04-09-2026

Friday

Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)

Restricted

14-09-2026

Monday

Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi

Gazetted

Tamil Nadu Holidays October 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

02-10-2026

Friday

Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday

Gazetted

10-10-2026

Saturday

Mahalaya Amavasya

Restricted

18-10-2026

Sunday

Dussehra (Saptami)

Restricted

19-10-2026

Monday

Additional Holiday for Dussehra / Maha Ashtami

Gazetted

20-10-2026

Tuesday

Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)

Gazetted

26-10-2026

Monday

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday

Restricted

29-10-2026

Thursday

Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays November 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

08-11-2026

Sunday

Diwali (Deepavali)

Gazetted

08-11-2026

Sunday

Naraka Chaturdasi

Restricted

09-11-2026

Monday

Govardhan Puja

Restricted

11-11-2026

Wednesday

Bhai Duj

Restricted

15-11-2026

Sunday

Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)

Restricted

24-11-2026

Tuesday

Guru Nanak's Birthday

Gazetted

24-11-2026

Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day / Karthigai Deepam

Restricted

Tamil Nadu Holidays December 2026

Date

Day

Holiday

Type

24-12-2026

Thursday

Christmas Eve

Restricted

25-12-2026

Friday

Christmas Day

Gazetted

Check the link given below to download the Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026 PDF:

Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026 Download PDF

Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026–27 helps students, parents, and teachers plan studies and vacations in advance. With proper breaks and long festival holidays, the calendar ensures a healthy balance between learning and rest.

Anisha Mishra is a mass communication professional and content strategist with a total two years of experience. She's passionate about creating clear, results-driven content—from articles to social media posts—that genuinely connects with audiences. With a proven track record of shaping compelling narratives and boosting engagement for brands like Shiksha.com, she excels in the education sector, handling CBSE, State Boards, NEET, and JEE exams, especially during crucial result seasons. Blending expertise in traditional and new digital media, Anisha constantly explores current content trends.
