Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026: Month-wise School Holiday Calendar, Download PDF

The academic calendar in Tamil Nadu is carefully structured, featuring a diverse range of holidays that serve as essential breaks for students and educators.These breaks are mandated by the Department of School Education, Government of Tamil Nadu, and are carefully scheduled to balance academic requirements with the state's rich calendar of festivals and public holidays. Understanding the official school holiday list is crucial for parents, students, and teachers alike, allowing for effective planning of family vacations, academic preparation, and other activities throughout the academic session.
This comprehensive guide presents the official Tamil Nadu School Holiday List for the upcoming academic year, detailing all mandated closures, including major religious and state festivals, national holidays, and term breaks like summer and winter vacations. Whether you are planning ahead for Deepavali, Pongal, or looking for the exact dates of the long summer break, the information provided here serves as a definitive resource. Please note that while this list covers all government and government-aided schools, specific private or matriculation schools may have minor variations in their internal holiday schedules.
Tamil Nadu Holidays L2026
The following lists are based on the minutes of the CGEWCC meeting held on December 4, 2025.
Gazetted Holidays for 2026
|
S.No.
|
Holiday
|
Date
|
Day
|
01.
|
Pongal
|
15/01/2026
|
Thursday
|
02.
|
Republic Day
|
26/01/2026
|
Monday
|
03.
|
Idu'l Fitr (Ramzan)
|
21/03/2026
|
Saturday
|
04.
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
31/03/2026
|
Tuesday
|
05.
|
Good Friday
|
03/04/2026
|
Friday
|
06.
|
Buddha Purnima
|
01/05/2026
|
Friday
|
07.
|
Idu'l Zuha (Bakrid)
|
28/05/2026
|
Thursday
|
08.
|
Muharram
|
26/06/2026
|
Friday
|
09.
|
Independence Day
|
15/08/2026
|
Saturday
|
10.
|
Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
|
26/08/2026
|
Wednesday
|
11.
|
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayak Chaturthi
|
14/09/2026
|
Monday
|
12.
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
02/10/2026
|
Friday
|
13.
|
Additional Holiday for Dussehra / Maha Ashtami
|
19/10/2026
|
Monday
|
14.
|
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
|
20/10/2026
|
Tuesday
|
15.
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
08/11/2026
|
Sunday
|
16.
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
24/11/2026
|
Tuesday
|
17.
|
Christmas Day
|
25/12/2026
|
Friday
Restricted Holidays for 2026
|
S.No.
|
Date
|
Day
|
Name of Holiday
|
1
|
01-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year's Day
|
2
|
03-01-2026
|
Saturday
|
Hazarat Ali's Birthday
|
3
|
14-01-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
4
|
16-01-2026
|
Friday
|
Thiruvalluvar Day
|
5
|
17-01-2026
|
Saturday
|
Uzhavar Thirunal
|
6
|
23-01-2026
|
Friday
|
Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami
|
7
|
01-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti / Thai Poosam
|
8
|
12-02-2026
|
Thursday
|
Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati
|
9
|
15-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
Maha Shivratri/Shivratri
|
10
|
19-02-2026
|
Thursday
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
11
|
03-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Holika Dahan/Dolyatra
|
12
|
04-03-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Holi
|
13
|
19-03-2026
|
Thursday
|
Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padava/Ugadi/Cheti Chand
|
14
|
20-03-2026
|
Friday
|
Jamat Ul-Vida
|
15
|
26-03-2026
|
Thursday
|
Ram Navami
|
16
|
05-04-2026
|
Sunday
|
Easter Day
|
17
|
14-04-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Vaisakhi/Vishu/Meshadi
|
18
|
15-04-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/ Bahag Bihu (Assam)
|
19
|
09-05-2026
|
Saturday
|
Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore
|
20
|
16-07-2026
|
Thursday
|
Rath Yatra
|
21
|
26-08-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Onam or Thiru Onam Day
|
22
|
28-08-2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan/Varalakshmi Vratham
|
23
|
04-09-2026
|
Friday
|
Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)
|
24
|
10-10-2026
|
Saturday
|
Mahalaya Amavasya
|
25
|
18-10-2026
|
Sunday
|
Dussehra (Saptami)
|
26
|
26-10-2026
|
Monday
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
27
|
29-10-2026
|
Thursday
|
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)
|
28
|
08-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Naraka Chaturdasi
|
29
|
09-11-2026
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
30
|
11-11-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Duj
|
31
|
15-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Pratihar Shashthi/Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)
|
32
|
24-11-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day / Karthigai Deepam
|
33
|
24-12-2026
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Eve
Tamil Nadu Holidays 2026: Month-wise
Tamil Nadu Holidays January 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
01-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
New Year's Day
|
Restricted
|
03-01-2026
|
Saturday
|
Hazarat Ali's Birthday
|
Restricted
|
14-01-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Makar Sankranti
|
Restricted
|
15-01-2026
|
Thursday
|
Pongal
|
Gazetted
|
16-01-2026
|
Friday
|
Thiruvalluvar Day
|
Restricted
|
17-01-2026
|
Saturday
|
Uzhavar Thirunal
|
Restricted
|
23-01-2026
|
Friday
|
Sri Panchami, Basant Panchami
|
Restricted
|
26-01-2026
|
Monday
|
Republic Day
|
Gazetted
Tamil Nadu Holidays February 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
01-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
Guru Ravidas Jayanti / Thai Poosam
|
Restricted
|
12-02-2026
|
Thursday
|
Birthday of Swami Dayanand Saraswati
|
Restricted
|
15-02-2026
|
Sunday
|
Maha Shivratri / Shivratri
|
Restricted
|
19-02-2026
|
Thursday
|
Shivaji Jayanti
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays March 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
03-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Holika Dahan / Dolyatra
|
Restricted
|
04-03-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Holi
|
Restricted
|
19-03-2026
|
Thursday
|
Chaitra Sukladi / Gudi Padava / Ugadi / Cheti Chand
|
Restricted
|
20-03-2026
|
Friday
|
Jamat Ul-Vida
|
Restricted
|
21-03-2026
|
Saturday
|
Idu'l Fitr (Ramzan)
|
Gazetted
|
26-03-2026
|
Thursday
|
Ram Navami
|
Restricted
|
31-03-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Mahavir Jayanti
|
Gazetted
Tamil Nadu Holidays April 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
03-04-2026
|
Friday
|
Good Friday
|
Gazetted
|
05-04-2026
|
Sunday
|
Easter Day
|
Restricted
|
14-04-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Vaisakhi / Vishu / Meshadi
|
Restricted
|
15-04-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Vaisakhadi (Bengal) / Bahag Bihu (Assam)
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays May 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
01-05-2026
|
Friday
|
Buddha Purnima
|
Gazetted
|
09-05-2026
|
Saturday
|
Birthday of Guru Rabindranath Tagore
|
Restricted
|
28-05-2026
|
Thursday
|
Idu'l Zuha (Bakrid)
|
Gazetted
Tamil Nadu Holidays June 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
26-06-2026
|
Friday
|
Muharram
|
Gazetted
Tamil Nadu Holidays July 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
16-07-2026
|
Thursday
|
Rath Yatra
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays August 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
15-08-2026
|
Saturday
|
Independence Day
|
Gazetted
|
26-08-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Prophet Mohammad's Birthday (Id-E-Milad)
|
Gazetted
|
26-08-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Onam or Thiru Onam Day
|
Restricted
|
28-08-2026
|
Friday
|
Raksha Bandhan / Varalakshmi Vratham
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays September 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
04-09-2026
|
Friday
|
Janamashtami (Vaishnavi)
|
Restricted
|
14-09-2026
|
Monday
|
Ganesh Chaturthi / Vinayak Chaturthi
|
Gazetted
Tamil Nadu Holidays October 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
02-10-2026
|
Friday
|
Mahatma Gandhi's Birthday
|
Gazetted
|
10-10-2026
|
Saturday
|
Mahalaya Amavasya
|
Restricted
|
18-10-2026
|
Sunday
|
Dussehra (Saptami)
|
Restricted
|
19-10-2026
|
Monday
|
Additional Holiday for Dussehra / Maha Ashtami
|
Gazetted
|
20-10-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Dussehra (Vijay Dashmi)
|
Gazetted
|
26-10-2026
|
Monday
|
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday
|
Restricted
|
29-10-2026
|
Thursday
|
Karaka Chaturthi (Karwa Chouth)
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays November 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
08-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Diwali (Deepavali)
|
Gazetted
|
08-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Naraka Chaturdasi
|
Restricted
|
09-11-2026
|
Monday
|
Govardhan Puja
|
Restricted
|
11-11-2026
|
Wednesday
|
Bhai Duj
|
Restricted
|
15-11-2026
|
Sunday
|
Pratihar Shashthi / Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja)
|
Restricted
|
24-11-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Nanak's Birthday
|
Gazetted
|
24-11-2026
|
Tuesday
|
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day / Karthigai Deepam
|
Restricted
Tamil Nadu Holidays December 2026
|
Date
|
Day
|
Holiday
|
Type
|
24-12-2026
|
Thursday
|
Christmas Eve
|
Restricted
|
25-12-2026
|
Friday
|
Christmas Day
|
Gazetted
Check the link given below to download the Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026 PDF:
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026 Download PDF
Tamil Nadu School Holiday List 2026–27 helps students, parents, and teachers plan studies and vacations in advance. With proper breaks and long festival holidays, the calendar ensures a healthy balance between learning and rest.
