AI Godfather’s Advice to Young Students: The world has shifted its wave drastically towards the era of artificial intelligence. Now every search engine, programs and services are AI integrated. It has been impacting the career heavily, from the direct integration of AI into career choices to becoming a traditional career path in this era; the development has been very evident. Students today have to face this unique challenge where they not only have to keep up with the rapid developments but also upskill themselves and stay updated in the job market. To navigate these changes, students look for better guidance in form, and ‘AI Godfathers’ like Yann LeCun may have suggestions for you. "If you are a CS major and take the minimum required math courses for a typical CS curriculum, you might find yourself unable to adapt to major technological shifts,” - this is what AI Godfather advises in an email to Business Insider. He also stressed why studying Maths and Physics can drastically bring more growth than coding skills, and should be considered as important subjects to study to establish a developing career in AI.

AI Godfather’s Advice to Young Students: Why Maths and Physics Beat Coding Skills Till late 2025, the common suggestion among the technical predictors was always ‘human-first.’ This was suggested to build the roadmap to the following generation. The push on AI managing routine tasks and mid-level programming has framed the overall view of AI till now. To build a career in the field, students often took Computer Science as a traditional degree to learn coding, machine learning, and other elements to build a foundation for an AI career. Way to Future-Proof Your Career While leaders in the field still debate whether the future of Computer Science programs will be as effective in the age of AI. But beating the debate, Yann LeCun pushes students to focus more on foundational skills, which can only be developed through studying Mathematics and Physics. LeCun teaches Computer Science at New York Univerisity as is considered a pioneer of ‘deep learning’ and is renowned as one of the ‘Godfathers of AI’. During his recent talks with Business Insider, he advised Computer Science majors to spend their time wisely, putting his view on students focusing more on the fundamentals of education in the field. He said it's much better to bone up on the foundations than "the trendy technology du jour."

The push suggests the way to future-proof career is to advance your skills and knowledge in the fundamentals of your course, especially if you build a career in technological background. Maths-Physics VS Coding: Comparison Feature Maths & Physics Coding Skills Importance The subject teaches the universal laws of gravity and logic and has eternal and diverse uses. These can be replaced in the coming ages by other developed technologies. Languages like Python or C++ can be replaced easily with developed programming skills or through AI. Core Applications Teaches how to model reality and think widely. Teaches you how to integrate language and instruction into a machine. AI Impact AI struggles with developing true logical reasoning and world modeling, so the impact will be less. The impact is high here, as AI is now trained to write, omit errors, and develop code within seconds. Future Scope With these subjects, you can gain more knowledge and hence create answers for what and why. You will be able to operate the how part only, and the machines mostly. Major Topics Linear Algebra, Calculus, Mechanics, Probability. Syntax, APIs, Frameworks, Documentation.

Make Maths and Physics Your SuperPowers To develop a career in the changing world where AI is a major game-changer, students should learn to master the core sciences, which are Maths, Physics, and other two subjects when applicable. The approach should be towards technology learning and developing critical thinking to ask how, what, and why, instead of relying on one medium only. Physics offers concepts like inertia, force, friction, and a lot of other essential factors in framing the next wave of AI. While Mathematics as a subject has helped a lot in developing quantum mechanics and physics. It’s considered the core of other sciences, offering the language of logic. Concepts like Linear Algebra and Calculus are fundamental tools to invoke networks along with Geometry. The true power is to use your knowledge in these backgrounds to verify, improve, and develop innovative ideas that AI still is unable to achieve.