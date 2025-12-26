TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 Out: Check Category Wise Cut Off and Minimum Qualifying Marks

The TNUSRB Police Constable Cut Off 2025 has been released along with the result. The cut-off score plays an important role in the selection process as it shows the minimum marks candidates must score to qualify for the next stage. TNUSRB releases category-wise and gender-wise cut-off marks to ensure fair selection.

TNUSRB Constable cut off helps aspirants plan better and stay confident during the TNUSRB Police Constable recruitment process.

Candidates can check all the helpful details about TNUSRB PC cut-off marks and how the marks are calculated in this article.

TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 Out

The TNUSRB Police Constable Exam consists of two papers, Paper 1 (Tamil Language Test) and Paper 2 (General Knowledge & Psychology). Paper 1 is only qualifying in nature, and candidates must secure a minimum of 40% marks to move forward in the selection process.