Karnataka SSLC Political Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Also, check for question patterns and preparation tips for Karnataka SSLC papers.

The article covers Karnataka SSLC Political Science model question papers with a total of two sets. Students can find a direct link to download the PDFs from here.

Karnataka SSLC Political Science Model Question Papers 2026: The Karnataka SSLC Political Science paper contains two sets available in Kannada and English. The board releases model papers to help students get acquainted with the question papers. These sample papers are a replica of the question papers. The paper helps understand the question style and other details.

Some of the focused topics for Political Science paper include Regionalism, Communalism, Corruption, and Unemployment.

Era of Gandhi and National Movement, Impact of British Rule, First of Independence etc.

No. of Questions

The Political Science paper contains 47 questions and carries 80 mark sin total. The students can find exam pattern details from the table shared below, and can prepare for the paper by understanding the patterns.

Students can find a direct link to download the Karantaka SSLC Political Science model question paper from the links shared here.

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers?

Students and Teachers alike can find step-by-step guides to download Karnataka SSLC Model question papers from here.

Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.

Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.

Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.