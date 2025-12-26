Karnataka SSLC Political Science Model Question Papers 2026: The Karnataka SSLC Political Science paper contains two sets available in Kannada and English. The board releases model papers to help students get acquainted with the question papers. These sample papers are a replica of the question papers. The paper helps understand the question style and other details.
Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Economics Model Question Papers 2026
|
|
Exam Pattern for Karnataka SSLC Political Science Model Question Papers 2026
The Political Science paper contains 47 questions and carries 80 mark sin total. The students can find exam pattern details from the table shared below, and can prepare for the paper by understanding the patterns.
|
SI. No.
|
Type of Questions
|
No. of Questions
|
I
|
Total Duration
|
3 Hours
|
II
|
Total Marks
|
100 Marks
|
III
|
Passing Marks
|
30%-33% overall
|
IV
|
High-Weightage Chapters
|
Era of Gandhi and National Movement, Impact of British Rule, First of Independence etc.
Some of the focused topics for Political Science paper include Regionalism, Communalism, Corruption, and Unemployment.
Karnataka SSLC Political Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key
Students can find a direct link to download the Karantaka SSLC Political Science model question paper from the links shared here.
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers?
Students and Teachers alike can find step-by-step guides to download Karnataka SSLC Model question papers from here.
Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.
Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.
Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.
Step 5. Click on ‘Political Science’ subject, select your preference set.
Step 6. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.
Important Tips for Students Appearing For Karnataka SSLC
-
Focus on ‘Why’ and ‘How’ Questions of the Paper: Model question papers rely more on why and how questions instead of straight explanatory questions. Questions like ‘Why is it necessary for a government to present a budget every year? The questions are based on reasoning questions, so it is advisable to focus on preparing topics in detail to answer the questions appropriately.
-
Practice The ‘State-Book’: Almost half of the questions are framed from the Karnataka State Board Textbooks. Study from the books prescribed directly and never skip practicing the exercises given at the end of the chapters. Most MCQs and objective-type questions are picked from here.
-
Self Testing Technique: Use the self-testing technique to test your knowledge and memory. Students can try the active recalling method to test their learned knowledge. They can close the book and try explaining the concept to understand it better.
